Relief for Barcelona as star forward’s injury is not as bad as expected – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding Barcelona’s young forward, Lamine Yamal, who recently experienced some discomfort following the match against Denmark.

According to the reporter, Yamal is feeling better after suffering from muscle overload during the game. Fortunately, the situation is not expected to escalate into a serious injury.

During the match, Yamal had to contend with a series of physical challenges from Danish players, which ultimately took a toll on him.

After the final whistle in Murcia, he was seen limping off the venue, prompting worries about a potential injury.

Early evaluations conducted at the stadium indicated that he was dealing with a muscular issue in his left leg, which was classified as “overload” by officials from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

What happened to Yamal?

The incident in question took place in the latter stages of the game, where Yamal was specifically targeted by two Danish players, both of whom received yellow cards for their aggressive tackles.

Lamine Yamal suffered harsh challenges from Denmkar defenders. (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

This type of physical play raised red flags for Barcelona, given the young forward’s importance to the team.

In light of these concerns, Barcelona have made a proactive decision to request that the Spanish national team release Yamal for the remainder of the international break.

They are urging for him to return to the club instead of participating in the upcoming match against Serbia, a team known for their robust style of play.

The primary aim of this request is to ensure that Yamal avoids any further risk of injury during this crucial period.

Barcelona are aware that they cannot afford to have him sidelined, especially considering their ambitions to compete against some of the strongest teams in Europe this season.

The club’s focus is on ensuring that Yamal remains fit and ready for their domestic and international challenges. By taking these precautionary measures, they hope to safeguard the young talent’s health and performance as the campaign progresses.