Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with GEM

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100 (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced a capital increase pursuant to a drawdown of its Share Subscription Facility (SSF) with the Company's main shareholder GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS ("GEM").

Funds raised amount to CHF 17,949,600. The available cash on the balance sheet of the Company, after receipt of the funds, will be approximately CHF 48,000,000 and will be used primarily to fund the ongoing Fast Track FDA trial of RLF-100 (IV) in COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (NCT04311697) and the RLF-100 (inhaled) trial for the treatment of non-acute lung injury in COVID-19 (NCT04360096) as well as to run a phase 3 study in Europe. Relief believes that with the conclusion of this raise, its capital resources will be sufficient to support its planned operations through 2022, without taking into account potential revenues generated from sales of RLF-100. Execution of the SSF, together with the latest exercises of stock options, will bring the total amount of shares outstanding to 2,580,068,581.

Relief and GEM have agreed on an amendment to the SSF to increase the remaining balance by CHF 6,000,000 before the conclusion of this tranche. This action concludes the existing SSF and Relief has no plans to put a new one in place.

"We are now well funded to progress all ongoing and planned RLF-100 trials for COVID-19 indications and are on course to reach our next milestones. In the midst of the largest health crisis of our time, we remain committed to doing our part to ensure that as many patients as possible can quickly benefit from this potentially life-saving therapeutic option," said Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief.

About Relief

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100 (aviptadil), synthetic vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), is being investigated in two placebo-controlled US Phase IIb/III clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. RLF-100 is believed to be the first COVID-19 therapeutic to demonstrate the ability to block replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung cells and monocytes, while also preventing synthesis of cytokines in the lung. Since July 2020, severe COVID-19 patients have been treated with RLF-100 under U.S. FDA Emergency Use Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization and Expanded Access Protocol authorization for the treatment of respiratory failure in COVID-19.

Relief holds orphan drug designations from the U.S. FDA and the European Union for the use of VIP to treat ARDS, pulmonary hypertension, and sarcoidosis. Relief also holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

CONTACT

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA

Chairman of the Board

Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRES:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva

Mail: relief@mc-services.eu

Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14

Disclaimer : This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Story continues