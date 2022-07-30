'It's a relief': Alexander Rossi breaks three-year IndyCar drought with win at IMS road course

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexander Rossi
    Alexander Rossi
    American racing driver
  • Colton Herta
    Colton Herta
    American racing driver
  • Felix Rosenqvist
    Swedish racing driver

INDIANAPOLIS - At a track where he has historically struggled in his seven-year IndyCar career and during a race weekend he was less than enthused about, Alexander Rossi broke a three-year IndyCar race winless streak Saturday afternoon.

To do so, he watched Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta drift out of the race from the lead on Lap 42 with gearing issues that appeared to have come from running over a curb just past the halfway point. Later on Twitter, the team called Herta’s race-ending issue a “terminal mechanical failure.”

So one week after what he called on his podcast the most uncompetitive racing weekend he has had during his tenure at Andretti Autosport (13th and 18th during the Iowa doubleheader), Rossi finally made his way back to Victory Lane.

Here’s how he did it:

MOTOR SPORTS: Why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is committed to IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader

STAY UP TO DATE: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi (27) celebrates winning the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,
Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi (27) celebrates winning the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

Pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist falls behind quickly

Felix Rosenqvist led the field to green, having earned his third career IndyCar pole and second of this season on Friday afternoon. What started as a strong opportunity for Arrow McLaren SP to build off Pato O’Ward’s second win of the year on July 24 at Iowa turned bleak quickly. By Lap 8, following a short caution from Laps 3-6, Rosenqvist had fallen back to third place, passed by both Rossi and Herta while complaining over the radio about his mysterious lack of power.

By the end of Saturday’s 85-lap race, Rosenqvist was fighting just to stick in the top-10 and eventually finished ninth.

O’Ward, who started third Saturday, saw his day go even worse – spun on Lap 1 by Will Power in the midst of some multi-car jockeying heading into Turn 3 sent him into an alternate pitstop strategy. Slowly but surely, O’Ward worked his way up from 25th and managed to finish 12th, but a driver who said even top-fives weren’t good enough for his championship hopes suffered another blow Saturday. Having come into the weekend fifth in the title hunt, 36 points back, the young Mexican driver fell further back. With four races left, he’s still in fifth but 46 points out now.

Alexander Rossi on win: 'It's a relief'

After taking control of the lead from Herta, Rossi led the final 44 laps of the race without incident. His initial race lead stood around 2.5 seconds over second-place finisher Christian Lundgaard when Herta bowed out. It grew to just over four seconds at times, and after falling back to just 2.5 seconds following the leaders’ final pitstop on Lap 62, Rossi pushed it back up to 3.9 seconds by Lap 70, and the 2016 Indy 500 winner never looked back.

“It’s a relief, man,” Rossi said post-race on NBC. “There’s been support for me for so long, and I do feel for Colton, I do. But I’m thankful something finally came our way. Shoutout to Andretti Autosport in their continued belief.

“I think Colton was definitely strong, and we had pretty much the same race car, and that (battle) would’ve been interesting. But it was the 27’s turn. And that’s awesome.”

The drought-breaking win, though, comes with just four races left before Rossi heads off to Arrow McLaren SP at the end of this season.

“We’ve still got some more to go, but this was a really great track for us to do it at – back at home in Indianapolis. That was really amazing.”

Will Power moves into points lead

Though he finished a ways back from the other two podium finishers, Power wowed with his work back up to third by the checkered flag after losing 12 spots over the first two laps due to the early contact typical of the starting stretch of an IndyCar race on the IMS road course. His third-place finish stands as his seventh podium of the year, his third in a row and his second of the two races on the IMS road course this year.

With it, after incumbent points leader Marcus Ericsson started last (25th) on Saturday after stalling during Round 1 of qualifying and only worked up to 11th by the checkered flag, Power now leads the title chase by nine points. Coming into Saturday, this year’s Indy 500 winner led Power by eight points and held a 34-point pad on Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden tied in third place.

After Saturday’s race, Newgarden took over third place in points, 32 points back from his Team Penske teammate after a run to fifth Saturday. Newgarden touched down in Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon uncertain if he’d even race Saturday, having lost consciousness, collapsed and hit his head post-race in the drivers’ bus lot at Iowa Speedway last Sunday evening. Newgarden was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital Sunday night, was held there overnight for observation and released the next day. Thursday, he was evaluated and cleared for Friday morning’s practice, and minutes after that practice, IndyCar’s medical team gave Newgarden the ‘OK’ for the rest of the weekend.

After starting a disappointing 20th and working up to eight, Dixon sits fourth in points, 38 behind Power. Trailing O’Ward, Alex Palou drifted further back in sixth in the title race. After starting seventh Saturday, the driver in the midst of a civil lawsuit from his own team dropped back to 10th in Saturday’s race and is now 52 points out of being able to defend his 2021 championship.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IndyCar: Alexander Rossi ends 3-year drought, wins at IMS road course

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Bo Bichette had the 200th RBI of his career for Toronto (56-45) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also drove in a run. Ross Stripling allowed five hits for two runs, striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards (3-0), Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano came out of the Blue Jays, with Romano earning his 23rd save of the season. Riley Greene had an RBI double for Detroit (41-6

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

    TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.