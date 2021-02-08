Relief Affirms Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of Inhaled RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) in Severe COVID-19 Patients
Top-line data from intravenous RLF-100(TM) phase 2b/3 trial expected to be released this month
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") affirms that its collaboration partner NeuroRx, Inc. has initiated a phase 2/3 clinical trial investigating the role of inhaled RLF-100TM (aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 in partnership with UCI Health of the University of California, Irvine. The objective of the current study is to determine whether RLF-100TM, administered at the earlier (severe) stage of COVID-19 can reduce the likelihood of progression to critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure: the predominant cause of death in COVID-19-infected individuals. For further information, please refer to: https://www.neurorxpharma.com/press-releases/neurorx-initiates-phase-2-3-study-of-inhaled-zyesami-for-severe-covid-19-with-uci-health/.
Furthermore, top-line data from the previously completed phase 2b/3 trial of the intravenous ("IV") formulation of RLF-100TM are slated to be released this month. The statistical analysis of the data remains ongoing. Relief expects top-line data from this trial to be reported once the required statistical analyses have been completed.
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.
Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its business. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of respiratory illnesses. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
