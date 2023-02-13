ReliaQuest Names Kim Hill Chief of Staff, Head of Corporate Communications

ReliaQuest

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, the force multiplier of security operations, announced that Kim Hill was named Chief of Staff and Head of Corporate Communications. Hill will join ReliaQuest’s executive leadership team and report to Founder and CEO Brian Murphy, starting May 1.

“As ReliaQuest continues to scale globally, helping to solve one of the greatest technical challenges of our generation, it’s important that we drive clarity and consistency across the organization. Kim is uniquely qualified to support us in this way,” Murphy said. “Kim’s communications skills, leadership experience and history with ReliaQuest make her the perfect addition to our team.”

Hill comes to ReliaQuest from the University of South Florida, where she serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Communications as a member of the President’s Cabinet. In this role, Hill oversees executive communications, internal communications, PR and media relations, crisis and issues management, marketing and brand, social media, and digital communications for the university’s three campuses. Prior to her role at USF, Hill served as Director of Communications at ReliaQuest. She has a Bachelor’s of Science in journalism from the University of Florida and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of South Florida.

Hill is actively involved in the Tampa Bay community. She serves on the Board of Trustees of Academy of the Holy Names and she previously chaired the Tampa Bay Economic Development Corporation’s marketing committee. In 2019 she was named to Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “40 Under 40.”

“ReliaQuest is on an incredible growth trajectory, creating a positive impact across our communities and around the world,” Hill said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

As Chief of Staff and Head of Corporate Communications Hill will manage executive communications and strategic priorities for ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy. She will also manage ReliaQuest’s internal communications and corporate PR strategy.

