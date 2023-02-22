Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Arthur Ajemyan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Reliance is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at rsa c.com . In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

Founded in 1939, and with its principal executive office in Scottsdale, Arizona, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. In 2022, Reliance’s average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at rsac.com.

