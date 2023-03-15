Reliance Global Group Announces Launch of RELI University

Reliance Global Group, Inc.

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance Global”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, announced the launch of RELI University, a new innovative communication and training tool developed by RELI Exchange.

The new training platform for RELI Exchange agency partners is unique in the independent insurance industry. RELI University is designed to educate both new and experienced agents on the full range of products, services, and tools available through RELI Exchange, keep them informed regarding the latest carrier and industry developments, and empower them to grow their businesses.

Ali Rothbaum Sintic, VP of Operations at RELI Exchange commented, “RELI University is a virtual classroom to train and develop new and seasoned agents. Each week we add sales and marketing videos after our live weekly presentation. RELI University is exclusive and complimentary for our RELI Exchange agency partners. Agency partners are given assignments to complete ensuring they stay ahead of the curve with all the important information they need to run a successful agency. RELI University also provides a place for agency partners to receive mentorship. The material in the virtual university is growing on a weekly basis. Agency partners are updated in real-time on any new, important information. If there is a task needed to be completed for licensing or business, they are given assignments that can be completed in a timely and efficient manner.”

Moshe Fishman, Director of InsurTech and Operations at Reliance Global added, “RELI University provides a wide range of tools to maximize the success of our agency partners. Whether it is a seasoned insurance agent, or an agent just starting their career, RELI University has been designed to increase each agency partner’s productivity. When agents have feedback on how to enhance the productivity of other agents, they share that, as well. This is a truly collaborative environment and something we refer to as the RELI Exchange Agency Partner Community. It is very satisfying to watch agency partners assisting each other so that they can all write more business. Reaching over 200 RELI Exchange agency partners in such a short span of time is something that we are very proud of at Reliance Global.”

An overview training video from RELI University is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVYcLRtzAiI

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global’s growth strategy includes the organic expansion of its current portfolio of agencies owned in addition to the growth of 5MinuteInsure.com , its online business-to-consumer platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes within 5 minutes, and RELI Exchange , its B2B InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements such as the Company having built a best-in-class InsurTech platform, making RELI Exchange an even more compelling value proposition and further accelerating growth of the platform, rolling out several other services in the near future to RELI Exchange agency partners, building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., the Company moving in the right direction and the Company’s highly scalable business model driving significant shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere and risk as and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to generate the revenue anticipated and the ability to build the RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., and the other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

