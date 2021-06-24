Reliance AGM 2021: Here's How To Watch Annual Shareholder Meeting on JioMeet, What to Expect

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting today at 2PM IST, where the oil-to-chemical conglomerate is likely to make several announcements across its telecom, retail and O2C business during its 44th AGM. The company is also expected to reveal a new 5G smartphone and a laptop, among other announcements relating to 5G and more. Reliance AGM will be streamed live on JioMeet, and users can register for the event on jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting. Reliance’s annual shareholder meeting has been closely followed by both the investors and consumers over the decades.

In order to watch the Annual General Meeting live, users need to go to the JioMeet link for AGM event (https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting/), then click OTHERS. Then, users need to enter their Full Name and Organisation, and then validate Captcha that will appear on their screen. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of AGM (2PM IST). “RIL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) has historically been a keenly watched event, given that it has been one of the top three companies by market capitalisation in India, has a large free float and a large public shareholding,” brokerage HSBC Global Research said in a report, according to PTI. This year is going to be no different.

This year, Reliance is expected to make some announcements regarding 5G as well. During the last AGM, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries said, “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India.” For 5G service, Reliance Jio promised 100 per cent homegrown technologies and solutions.

Reliance Industries is also expected to launch a new affordable laptop — Jio Book laptop during the event. “RIL may introduce a new affordable laptop to tap into the massive demand for work from home machines,” HSBC Global Research mentioned in the report.

