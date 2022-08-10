Reli Light Cam D1, A Newly Launched Camera that Explores Nature While Fulfilling Security Needs

An all-in-one camera that discovers nature while guaranteeing user privacy and safety

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Reli, the edge-cutting smart home solutions provider, has announced the launch of Reli Light Cam D1- a portable camera that observes nature while fulfilling security needs.

In contrast with cameras designed solely for security purposes, Reli explores nature with the brand-new animal identification system, interacting with these "unexpected visitors" whenever they show up in front of the camera. With a HD 1080p image resolution and 155° wide-angle view securing indoor and outdoor safety, users are allowed to stay connected to their homes from anywhere via live video and audio utilizing the hassle-free installation method.

Reli Light Cam D1 also supports placements in yards, walls, as well as other space in a home. There is always an option for users with different stands to access views that they don't even know about.

Reli, Monday, August 8, 2022, Press release picture

In the meanwhile, D1's video organizing function Tags can classify videos that are recorded at different locations. The camera automatically analyzes the location of each frame captured and categorizes them into the specific "Tags" that are pre-selected.

With facial recognition and advanced privacy protection, D1 remembers every family member's face and could send notification to allow non-registered visitors to be recorded. Every footage is being held in the cloud or micro-SD card that are visible to the users only.

A complete machine learning motion detection records every time when there is a visitor, vehicle, animal or any selected movement happening, allowing the householders to check the status of the front door 24/7 while being away. At the same time, its IP65 weatherproofing supports as low as -22℉ and protects the device from dusts and rain.

Reli, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

About Reli

Reli is a caring, futuristic smart home brand that prioritizes consistent quality in its products. It aims at building the smart home products that work finer, better qualified and are easy to use. Their first product Reli Light Cam D1 supports not only security needs, but also the observation of animals.

Media Contact:

Instagram and Facebook: @ReliGlobal

Email: sales@reliup.com.

