Relentless lobbying by Arkells and fans gets CFL to shift Toronto game time

It'll be a day made in Hamilton heaven.

But it only became possible thanks to some relentless online lobbying from fans of the Arkells, Hamilton's hometown rock band.

Let's set the stage: The Tiger-cats are playing their rival Argonauts at BMO field in Toronto on June 22.

The problem? The game was scheduled for 7 p.m., the same time the Juno-winning Arkells were scheduled to rock nearby Budweiser Stage.

So the band took to Twitter with an idea for the perfect day — Ticats versus Argos, then an Arkells show.

Then social media accounts for both teams weighed in, throwing their support behind an afternoon game.

Hundreds of comments, retweets and likes later, the Argonauts agreed to shift the kick-off time to 4 p.m.

Fans celebrated the move online, along with the band, including frontman Max Kerman who tweeted out a video saying, "a huge thank you to the CFL, the Argos and the Ticats for moving their game time … so we can party all day together."