Relentless David Avanesyan dispatches bloodied Josh Kelly to defend European title
David Avanesyan delivered a brutal six-round beating to Josh Kelly in a bloody defence of his European welterweight title.
In the long-awaited fight between the pair, following several postponements, the Russian proved his class, operating as a sniper inside the ring at a deserted Wembley Arena.
The comprehensive victory should propel Avanesyan towards a deserved world title shot, with his vicious intent often hidden behind a grin in the build-up until the first bell tonight.
Kelly, visibly larger than the champion at the weight, delivered a beautifully left hook in the second to stun his opponent and bring the fight to life.
But Avanesyan snapped out of his daze before the end of the round, with Kelly given a cruel insight to how momentum can swing.
Before he could even regroup in his corner, crimson swiftly trickled down Kelly’s neck, with Avanesyan gleefully accepting the challenge to trade leather, perhaps affirming his own “premonition”, after so much conviction from the Briton in recent weeks.
The blistering speed from Kelly initially impressed, providing a blurring screen in front of his opponent, though it failed to stem Avanesyan’s enthusiasm, whose sizeable advantage in experience told.
The Russian was more efficient and smartly slashed away at the Sunderland fighter’s body, which predictably saw his neat work unravel.
A gruesome red filter to the fight was only exacerbated in the fourth with Kelly suffering another cut, this time to his right eye, with the menacing Avanesyan displaying immense composure amid the chaos.
With the away fighters enjoying tremendous success in the Covid era in boxing without fans, Avanesyan, a slight underdog entering the fight, seized his opportunity here with a polished performance.
Assured by his wealth of experience, having fought around the world and with considerably more rounds banked than his opponent, Avanesyan appeared the happier fighter once the relentless pace was set early on.
Safe in the knowledge Kelly could not last, the end was in sight when he landed a crisp left in the sixth to dent Kelly, who dipped to the canvas to earn a count, his exhaustion forcing him to briefly pause the punishment.
A fervent Avanesyan barely allowed the referee to allow the action to resume though, delivering a barrage of shots, punctuated with a one-two, forced home like a piston.
Kelly was left dazed and vulnerable with trainer Adam Booth tossing the towel into the ring, having claimed he would have saved Josh Warrington a week ago in his controversial loss to Mauricio Lara.
He was true to his word, comforting a dejected Kelly as a delirious Avanesyan leaped from one side of the ring to the other in celebration.
The emphatic conclusion to a breathtaking fight sees him on the verge of a world title, while Kelly must regroup from a damaging loss that will truly test his resolve to reach the top of the sport.