Release of financial calendar for 2023
Investor News
16 November 2022
Release of financial calendar for 2023
08 February
Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
22 February
2022 Annual Report
23 March
Annual General Meeting
10 May
Interim Report, Q1 2023
16 August
Interim Report, Q2 2023
08 November
Interim Report, Q3 2023
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022