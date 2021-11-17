Release of financial calendar for 2022
Company Announcement
17 November 2021
Announcement No. 17
Release of financial calendar for 2022
09 February
Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
23 February
2021 Annual Report
24 March
Annual General Meeting
18 May
Interim Report, Q1 2022
17 August
Interim Report, Q2 2022
16 November
Interim Report, Q3 2022
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022