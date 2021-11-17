Release of financial calendar for 2022

17 November 2021
Announcement No. 17

Release of financial calendar for 2022

09 February

Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting

23 February

2021 Annual Report

24 March

Annual General Meeting

18 May

Interim Report, Q1 2022

17 August

Interim Report, Q2 2022

16 November

Interim Report, Q3 2022

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022



