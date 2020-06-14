Release Date of Daniel Craig's James Bond Film No Time to Die Moved Up

The release date for the new James Bond film No Time to Die has been brought forward five days to Nov. 20.

The news was announced on Saturday via the official James Bond Twitter account and follows Warner Bros.' decision to move King Kong vs. Godzilla from Nov. 20 to May 21, 2021.

No Time to Die was initially set for release in November 2019 but the date was first pushed to February 2020 and then to April 2020, following the departure of the movie's original director Danny Boyle and his replacement by Cary Fukunaga.

In March, it was announced that the film's release date was being postponed until November as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.



In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba



— James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

The film finds Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film features Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz.

