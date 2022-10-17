New Russian draftees already in combat with scant equipment; Kremlin in no hurry to release Brittney Griner: Ukraine live updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday, less than a month after his Sept. 21 announcement of a partial mobilization, that 16,000 new conscripts are already engaged in "combat tasks.''

Their deployment came considerably sooner than expected by military experts, who estimated it would take months of training for the draftees to be ready, and it supports the notion that they'll be used as "cannon fodder.''

So do reports that the new soldiers are being given less equipment than the already substandard allotment provided to the other Russian troops.

"Many reservists are likely required to purchase their own body armor, especially the modern 6B45 vest, which is meant to be on general issue to combat units,'' the British Defense Ministry said in an assessment.

The online price for the vest is fairly steep, the ministry said: 40,000 rubles (about $640), up from 12,000 rubles ($190) in April. There are reports of Russian families buying military equipment and handing it to their drafted relatives at training centers before they're deployed.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing outside Moscow in August.

Other developments:

►France pledged air defense missiles to protect Ukrainian cities against drone strikes, and an expanded training program for Ukrainian soldiers. The French Defense Ministry said up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be embedded with military units in France.

►Four more vessels carrying 140,000 metric tons of agricultural products left the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe, the Infrastructure Ministry announced.

►Russia's bombings of civilian targets have killed 423 Ukrainian children and injured 810 since February, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office reported.

►Ukrainian civilians are being evicted from their homes to house Russian military officers in the eastern Luhansk region, Ukraine said without providing evidence.

BRITTNEY GRINER: WNBA star worried she may not be released from Russian prison, lawyer says

Brittney Griner release a low priority for Russia

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Moscow-area prison is a priority for President Joe Biden but not for Moscow, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

Story continues

"In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections," said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin." "He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home ... however, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about."

Griner has been in Russian custody since her February arrest, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, at a Moscow-area airport on drug smuggling charges. She said she inadvertently packed cannabis oil in her luggage, pleaded guilty and was issued a nine-year prison sentence that her lawyers are appealing.

Efforts to arrange a swap to free her have been hampered by the historically poor relations between Russia and the U.S. Biden has said he would be willing to discuss Griner's case with Putin at next month's Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia.

Putin says no need for big strikes, but Brits say Russia's low on missiles

After several days of retaliatory missile strikes pounding cities across Ukraine, Putin said Friday that the bulk of targets had been hit and there was no need for more massive strikes. The British Defense Ministry, however, suggests the real reason for any slowdown in bombing is a problem with inventory. And the assessment also noted that about half the missiles were shot down by Ukraine defenses.

"Russia’s defense industry is probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended," the ministry said in its assessment of the war. The latest barrages "represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future."

American veteran killed in Ukraine

An American who was the father of five young children has been killed fighting for Ukraine, his sister said.

Jenny Corry told The Associated Press that her brother, former U.S. Army infantryman Dane Partridge, died Tuesday after being hit in the head with shrapnel during a Russian attack in the city of Severodonetsk, in Luhansk province. The Idaho resident was 34.

Partridge, a member of the U.S. Army from 2006-12 who served in the Iraq War, felt “spiritually called” to fight for Ukraine after Russia launched its invasion in February, Corry said.

He's the fifth American known to have been killed in combat in Ukraine, based on reports from their families and the U.S. State Department.

U.S.-based think tank accuses Russia of 'ethnic cleansing campaign'

Russia is conducting massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians that likely amount to a "deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign," the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War reports. The institute's assessment says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said Friday that thousands of children from the Kherson region are “already in other regions of Russia, resting in rest homes and children’s camps.”

The assessment says Russian authorities have admitted to placing children from occupied areas of Ukraine up for adoption with Russian families in a manner that may violate international genocide regulations.

11 Russians killed in attack at training ground near Ukraine

Two men entered a Russian military training ground near the Ukraine border and opened fire, killing 11 people and wounding 15 more before they were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday. A military investigation of the shooting was underway, the department said on Telegram.

The ministry said two men from an unnamed ex-Soviet state fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia. The border region has been a gateway for Russian soldiers moving in and out of Ukraine, and Belgorod officials frequently accuse Ukrainian forces of bombings in the region.

Six people wounded in rocket attack near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

At least six people were wounded in Russian rocket attacks near Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where Russia has stationed troops, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said two residents of Nikopol had been hospitalized following the strikes, which also damaged five power lines, gas pipelines and numerous civilian businesses and residential buildings.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of firing at and around the plant, which continues to be run by its pre-occupation Ukrainian staff under Russian oversight.

TURNING POINT?: As Russia retreates in some aeas, Ukraine regains land, confidence

Office of Russian-backed Donetsk mayor damaged in rocket attack

The municipal mayor's office in separatist-controlled Donetsk was seriously damaged by a rocket attack Russian authorities blamed on Ukrainian forces. Plumes of smoke swirled around the building, which had rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling. Cars nearby were burned out. There were no immediate reports of casualties and Kyiv didn’t immediately claim responsibility. The Russian administration in Donetsk said the building was hit by a HIMARS rocket – the type supplied to Ukraine by the United States.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russian draftees in combat with scant equipment