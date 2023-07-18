The Who to Release 11-Disc ‘Who’s Next/Life House’ Boxed Set

The Who has released boxed sets commemorating many of the albums from the band’s storied discography, but never the coveted one that would celebrate the release that some fans consider the crown jewel of the catalog, “Who’s Next.” That changes Sept. 15 with “Who’s Next/Life House Super Deluxe Edition,” a 10-CD/1-Blu-Ray set that will include 155 tracks, 89 of them previously unreleased, plus spatial audio and surround mixes.

The expansive set will hark back to the legendary origins of “Who’s Next,” the band’s follow-up to “Tommy,” as what was originally designed by Pete Townshend as a concept album in its own right, “Life House,” before it shifted gears to become a more traditional, non-narrative rock album.

Two of the discs are titled “Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970-1971.” Other CDs in the set include a disc of outtakes from the Record Plant sessions in 1971, two discs of alternate mixes, and complete live concerts from the era that took place at London’s Young Vic and San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium.

The cherry on top for fans of the mixes or remixes that Steven Wilson has done for classic rock bands like Yes, Jethro Tull and Roxy Music is a Blu-Ray that contains new Atmos and 5.1 mixes that Wilson has done for “Who’s Next” in 24-bit format. With the trend increasingly being to leave spatial and surround mixes off boxed sets and only make them available in streaming format, audiophile fans of physical media will welcome this exception to the recent rule.

All these discs will come packaged with a 100-page hardback book containing an introduction by Townshend and essays by Who experts Andy Neil and Matt Kent. A second hardback book, the 170-page “Life House – The Graphic Novel,” is a newly commissioned piece that tells the story behind the project in comic form. Other physical extras include two replica gig posters, two replica concert programs, a button set and a color photo with replica autographs.

Other CD and vinyl editions that offer highlights from the set instead of the whole monolith will also be available.

A two-CD edition will include the newly remastered “Who’s Next” album followed by a disc of highlights culled from the boxed set’s bonus material.

Two multi-LP vinyl packages will come out concurrent with the other releases. A four-LP set will feature the remastered original album packaged together with the San Francisco Civic show spread across three discs. A three-LP set, meanwhile, will have the remastered album paired with two discs of Townshend’s “Life House” demos, or “acetates,” as they’re labeled for this package.

And for anyone who just wants the remastered “Who’s Next” as a single LP, that is being promised in five different editions: 180-gram black vinyl, coke-bottle-colored vinyl for indie stores, sea blue vinyl as a different unnamed retail-exclusive variant, a picture disc (direct-to-consumer only), and a half-speed master edition.

A press release recaps Townshend’s original concept for “Life House” as “an extraordinary vision of a world beset by climatic catastrophe and pollution, leading to a curtailing of personal freedom that will be all too familiar to the pandemic generation. Decades ahead of his time, he details how the population is then seduced and sedated by access to an entertainment ‘Grid,’ piped into every home via the use of virtual reality experience suits.”

Townshend describes “Life House” in his introduction in the included book as “a portentous polemic about the coming of a nation beaten down by climate issues and pollution” which allows “an opportunist and autocratic government (to) enforce a national lock-down in which every person is hooked up to an entertainment grid.” Townshend further writes in the essay that “some wonderful music came from the project, and the idea has always held me in thrall, partly because so many of the strands of the fiction seem to be coming true.”

The track lists for the different editions:

WHO’S NEXT / LIFE HOUSE SDE – 10-CD/BLU RAY



Disc One: Who’s Next (Remastered)

Disc Two: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 1

Disc Three: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 2

Disc Four: Record Plant, New York Sessions, March 1971

Disc Five: OIympic Sound Studios, London Sessions 1970 – 1972

Disc Six: Singles & Sessions 1970 – 1972

Disc Seven: Live at the Young Vic, London 1971 – Part 1

Disc Eight: Live at the Young Vic, London 1971 – Part 2

Disc Nine: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco 1971 – Part 1

Disc Ten: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco 1971 – Part 2

BLU RAY: Who’s Next & 14 Bonus Tracks: Steven Wilson Mixes Atmos / 5.1 Mix / Stereo

CD ONE: WHO’S NEXT (Remastered)

Baba O’Riley

Bargain

Love Ain’t For Keeping

My Wife

The Song Is Over

Getting In Tune

Going Mobile

Behind Blue Eyes

Won’t Get Fooled Again

CD TWO: PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE DEMOS 1970 – 1971 – PART 1

Teenage Wasteland (Demo)*

Too Much (Demo) *

Going Mobile (Demo)*

There’s A Fortune in Those Hills (Demo)*

Love Ain’t For Keeping (Demo)*

Bargain (Demo)*

Greyhound Girl (Demo)*

Mary (Alternate Mix) (Demo)**

Behind Blue Eyes (Demo)*

Time Is Passing (Demo)*

Finally, Over (Demo)**

Baba O’Riley (Original Demo)**

CD THREE: PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE DEMOS 1970 – 1971 – PART 2

Pure And Easy (Home Studio Mix) (Demo)*

Getting In Tune (Alternate Mix) (Demo)**

Nothing Is Everything (Let’s See Action) (Demo)*

Won’t Get Fooled Again (Demo)*

Baba O’Riley (Demo)*

Song Is Over (2021 Remix) (Demo)**

Pure And Easy (Olympic Studios Mix) (Demo)**

Mary (Original Mix) (Demo)*

Baba O’Riley (First Editing Demo)**

Song Is Over (Original Demo)*



CD FOUR: RECORD PLANT, NYC SESSIONS MARCH 1971

Don’t Do It (aka Baby Don’t You Do It) [Take 2, Unedited, March 16, 1971]**

Won’t Get Fooled Again [Take 13, March 16, 1971]*

Behind Blue Eyes (Version 1) [Take 15, March 16, 1971]**

Love Ain’t For Keeping [Take 14, March 17, 1971]*

The Note (aka Pure and Easy) [Take 21, March 17, 1971]*

I’m In Tune (aka Getting in Tune) [Take 6, March 18, 1971*

Behind Blue Eyes (Version 2) [Take 10, March 18, 1971}*

CD FIVE: OLYMPIC SOUND STUDIOS, LONDON SESSIONS 1970-72

Pure And Easy*

I Don’t Know Myself [B-side with Unreleased Count-in]

Time Is Passing [Stereo Mix]**

Too Much of Anything [Original 1971 Vocal]**

Naked Eye [1971 Remake]**

Bargain (Early Mix)**

Love Ain’t For Keeping (Unedited Mix)**

My Wife (Unedited Mix)**

Getting In Tune (Take 1 with Jam)**

Going Mobile (Alternate Mix)**

Song Is Over (Backing Track) [with Nicky Hopkins]**

When I Was a Boy**

Let’s See Action (Unedited Mix)**

Relay (Unedited Mix) [Alternate Vocal]**

Put The Money Down [Remix with Original Vocal]*

Join Together [Unedited Remix]**

CD SIX: SINGLES & SESSIONS 1970-72

The Seeker (Original Single Mix)

Here For More [Original Single Mix]

Heaven And Hell [New Stereo Mix]**

Water [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]**

I Don’t Know Myself [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]**

Naked Eye [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]**

Postcard [Eel Pie Sound Studio – Original 1970 Mix]**

Now I’m A Farmer [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Remix]**

The Seeker (Unedited Version)**

Water (IBC Version)**

I Don’t Know Myself (IBC Version)**

Let’s See Action (Original Single Mix)

When I Was a Boy (Original Single Mix)

Join Together (Original Single Mix)

Relay (Original Single Mix)

Waspman (Original Single Mix)

Long Live Rock (Original Olympic Mix)

CD SEVEN: LIVE AT THE YOUNG VIC, LONDON – APRIL 26, 1971

Love Ain’t for Keeping*

Pure And Easy*

Young Man Blues*

Time Is Passing*

Behind Blue Eyes*

I Don’t Even Know Myself*

Too Much of Anything*

Getting In Tune*

Bargain*

CD EIGHT: LIVE AT THE YOUNG VIC, LONDON – APRIL 26, 1971

Pinball Wizard**

See Me, Feel Me**

Baby Don’t You Do It*

Water*

My Generation*

(I’m A) Road Runner*

Naked Eye*

Bony Moronie*

Won’t Get Fooled Again*

CD NINE: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971

Introduction**

I Can’t Explain*

Substitute*

Summertime Blues**

My Wife*

Baba O’Riley**

Behind Blue Eyes*

Bargain*

Won’t Get Fooled Again**

Baby Don’t You Do It*

Magic Bus**

CD TEN: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971

Introduction To Tommy**

Overture**

Amazing Journey**

Sparks**

Pinball Wizard**

See Me Feel Me**

My Generation**

Naked Eye*

Going Down*

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

Steven Wilson Atmos Mix (48kHz 24-bit)**

Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix (48kHz 24-bit)**

Steven Wilson Stereo Mix (96kHz 24-bit)*

Original 1971 Stereo Mix (96kHz 24-bit)

Baba O’Riley

Bargain

Love Ain’t For Keeping

My Wife

The Song Is Over

Getting In Tune

Going Mobile

Behind Blue Eyes

Won’t Get Fooled Again



Bonus Tracks: Steven Wilson Atmos Mix (48kHz 24-bit) & Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix (48kHz 24-bit)

The Seeker (Unedited Version)**

Here For More*

Now I’m A Farmer**

I Don’t Know Myself (Eel Pie Sound Version)**

Water (IBC Version)**

Naked Eye (Olympic Sound Version)**

Pure And Easy**

Too Much of Anything**

Let’s See Action**

When I Was a Boy**

Join Together (Unedited Version)**

Put The Money Down**

Relay (Unedited Version)**

Long Live Rock**



* Previously released with new remix

** Previously unreleased tracks

WHO’S NEXT / LIFE HOUSE 2-CD



CD ONE: WHO’S NEXT (Remastered)

1. Baba O’Riley

2. Bargain

3. Love Ain’t For Keeping

4. My Wife

5. The Song Is Over

6. Getting In Tune

7. Going Mobile

8. Behind Blue Eyes

9. Won’t Get Fooled Again

CD TWO: Bonus Tracks

1. Behind Blue Eyes (Record Plant, NYC Sessions – Version 1) [Take 15, March 16, 1971]**

2. Getting In Tune (Alternate Mix) (Life House Demo)**

3. Mary (Alternate Mix) (Life House Demo)**

4. Love Ain’t For Keeping (Record Plant, NYC Sessions) [Take 14, March 17, 1971]*

5. Pure And Easy (Olympic Studios Mix) (Life House Demo)**

6. I Don’t Know Myself [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]**

7. Too Much of Anything [Original 1971 Vocal]**

8. Time Is Passing (Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971)*

9. Bargain (Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971)*

10. My Wife (Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971)*

11. Baba O’Riley (Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971)**

12. Won’t Get Fooled Again (Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971)**

* Previously released with new remix

** Previously unreleased

WHO’S NEXT / SAN FRANCISCO 1971 4-LP

LP ONE: Who’s Next (Remastered)

LP TWO: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971

LP THREE: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971

LP FOUR: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971

Limited edition 4-LP set containing the remastered version of Who’s Next and a vinyl version of the acclaimed first-ever complete release of the San Francisco 1971 show with all tracks being newly remixed. Pressed on 180gm black vinyl and housed in a 12 x 12 box. Each album comes in gatefold jackets with printed sleeves and contains notes from Andy Neil.

LP ONE: WHO’S NEXT (Remastered)

SIDE A:

1. Baba O’Riley

2. Bargain

3. Love Ain’t For Keeping

4. My Wife

5. The Song Is Over

SIDE B:

1. Getting In Tune

2. Going Mobile

3. Behind Blue Eyes

4. Won’t Get Fooled Again

LP TWO: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971

SIDE C:

1. Introduction**

2. I Can’t Explain*

3. Substitute*

4. Summertime Blues**

5. My Wife*

6. Baba O’Riley**

SIDE D:

1. Behind Blue Eyes*

2. Bargain*

3. Won’t Get Fooled Again**

LP THREE: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971

SIDE E:

1. Baby Don’t You Do It*

2. Magic Bus**

SIDE F:

1. Introduction To Tommy**

2. Overture**

3. Amazing Journey**

4. Sparks**

LP FOUR: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971

SIDE G:

1. Pinball Wizard**

2. See Me Feel Me**

3. My Generation**

SIDE H:

1. Naked Eye*

2. Going Down*

* Previously released with new remix

** Previously unreleased

WHO’S NEXT / PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE ACETATES – VINYL REPLICA 3-LP

LP ONE: Who’s Next

LP TWO: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970-1971

LP THREE: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970-1971

3-LP deluxe remastered edition containing the original album plus vinyl replicas of Pete Townshend’s original Life House acetates, housed in a gatefold jacket holding 3 x 180gm vinyl with printed sleeves containing Andy Neil’s detailed notes on the demos.

LP ONE: WHO’S NEXT (Remastered)

SIDE A:

1. Baba O’Riley

2. Bargain

3. Love Ain’t For Keeping

4. My Wife

5. The Song Is Over

SIDE B:

1. Getting In Tune

2. Going Mobile

3. Behind Blue Eyes

4. Won’t Get Fooled Again

LP TWO: PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE ACETATES – VINYL REPLICA

SIDE C:

1. Pure And Easy (Home Studio Mix) (Demo)*

2. Behind Blue Eyes (Demo)*

3. Love Ain’t For Keeping (Demo)*

4. Mary (Original Mix) (Demo)*

SIDE D:

1. Getting In Tune (Alternate Mix) (Demo)**

2. Going Mobile (Demo)*

3. Too Much (Demo)*

4. Time Is Passing (Demo)*

LP THREE: PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE ACETATES – VINYL REPLICA

SIDE E:

1. Won’t Get Fooled Again (Demo)*

2. Song Is Over (Original Demo)*

SIDE F:

1. Baba O’Riley (Original Demo)**

* Previously released with new remix

** Previously unreleased

Additional physical formats include:

WHO’S NEXT – REMASTERED ORIGINAL ALBUM – 1LP 180-GRAM BLACK

WHO’S NEXT – REMASTERED ORIGINAL ALBUM – 1LP COKE BOTTLE VINYL (Independent stores exclusive)

WHO’S NEXT – REMASTERED ORIGINAL ALBUM – 1LP TRANSPARENT SEA BLUE VINYL (Retail exclusive)

WHO’S NEXT – REMASTERED ORIGINAL ALBUM – 1LP PICTURE DISC (D2C Exclusive)

WHO’S NEXT – REMASTERED ORIGINAL ALBUM – 1LP HALF-SPEED MASTER

WHO’S NEXT 1-CD – REMASTERED ORIGINAL ALBUM

