Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Signing Distribution Partners in U.S. & France for the Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing and Tracking Platform

Relay and Fio announce distribution partners in U.S. and France to market Fionet to pharmacies and certain other sectors

With 10x more locations than hospitals, Pharmacies are well-positioned to dramatically improve how countries manage COVID-19 testing

Fionet is a first-of-its-kind mobile testing platform to manage and track community-based COVID-19 testing

Fionet Devices, usable by non-expert personnel, enables lab-grade diagnostic testing in pharmacies, workplaces, airports, clinics, nursing homes and other community-based locations

Simultaneously, Fionet Cloud relays real-time data for remote oversight of frontline testing activities and results

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2), and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) announce the signing of U.S. and French distribution partners for the Fionet Mobile COVID-19 testing and tracking platform.

Relay and Fio previously announced a joint venture on August 19, 2020 to rapidly launch and deploy a new COVID-19 testing, data collection and reporting solution. The JV operates under the name “Fionet Rapid Response Group” (FRR) and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. On August 25, Relay and Fio announced the commencement of FRR operations.

Today, FRR announces that Fio has signed distribution partners in France and in the U.S. to market Fionet to pharmacies and certain other sectors.

Pharmacies are community-based and thereby access the vast majority of the population; they are approximately 10x more numerous than clinics; and France, the UK, and the U.S. have already legalized COVID testing in pharmacies, and other countries are following suit. Pharmacies are well-positioned to deliver effective mass testing and triage and for safe return to work programs.

For example, the U.S. has 67,000 community pharmacies, dwarfing the 7,000 hospitals and community health centres combined. The U.S.’s 175,000 pharmacists are referred to as the most over-trained and under-utilized healthcare professionals in America.1

In France, Fionet will be distributed by Magentine, a company set up to distribute Fionet and rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). In exchange for its marketing rights, Magentine has committed to a minimum order in 2021. Magentine was founded and is headed by Mr. Francois Dupoteau, who previously co-founded a successful in vitro diagnostic company, ECS Prograstrin. In addition to marketing Fionet to pharmacies, Magentine will market Fionet to physicians’ offices.

“Magentine Healthcare chose to deploy the Fionet Platform in France to support the new opportunities for pharmacies to use RDT tests. Fionet is the perfect solution for pharmacists to accurately read, trace, and monitor rapid tests. Fionet further creates efficient links between RDT users, central labs, and patients to create maximum value for all stakeholders,” said Francois Dupoteau, CEO of Magentine.

