Interest rates to hit 6pc and stay there until May, traders predict - latest updates

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to their highest level since April 2008 - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Interest rates will hit 6pc by the end of the year and remain there until at least May, markets predict, after the Bank of England raised rates by half a point to 5pc.

Policymakers delivered a blow to mortgage holders by raising interest rates faster than expected as they fight to bring down doggedly high inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to increase rates by 0.5 percentage points from 4.5pc, more than the 0.25 point lift that had been expected by economists.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, said: “We know this is hard - many people with mortgages or loans will be understandably worried about what this means for them. But if we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later.”

Borrowing costs last reached 5pc in April 2008 but markets expect rates to eventually surge much higher.

Traders now predict rates will hit 6pc by December and have ramped up bets on borrowing costs to remain there for at least four more Bank meetings until May next year.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said the move to 5pc today “seems to set the tone for the next few meetings”.

It comes after shock data on Wednesday showed UK inflation held at 8.7pc in May, with underlying prices rising at their fastest rate since 1992.

Rising interest rates have increased concerns about the mortgage market, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate hitting 6.15pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

12:43 PM BST

FTSE 100 sinks as interest rates hit 5pc

The FTSE 100 has slumped further after the larger-than-expected rate rise by the Bank of England to tackle stubborn inflation.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was down 1.2pc, touching a three-week low, pressured by a spike in the sterling.

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index has lost 1.1pc.

Homebuilders, real-estate and banks were among the worst hit sectors, down about 2pc each.

The Bank raised rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points (bps) to 5pc from 4.5pc, the highest since 2008.

The FTSE 100 has been muted this year, lagging a 6.5pc and 14pc gain in Europe’s STOXX 600 index and Wall Street’s S&P 500.

The Bank of England’s decision comes as Norway and Switzerland’s central banks also raised rates.

Meanwhile, Ocado has jumped 36pc to top the FTSE 100 after The Times newspaper reported speculation of possible bid interest in the online supermarket and technology group, including that from tech heavyweight Amazon.

12:35 PM BST

Bailey blames inflation on businesses 'rebuilding profit margins'

In his letter to the Chancellor, Governor Andrew Bailey said some firms were beginning to increase profit margins, adding to the rise in prices. He said:

The continued pass-through of costs to consumer prices may also be indicative of some rebuilding of profit margins by retailers. In the Bank’s decision maker panel, a higher share of manufacturers report an increase in margins over the past year than a decrease. But this is not the case for wholesale and retail businesses.

In his reply, Jeremy Hunt said: “I note that the continued pass-through of costs to consumer prices may also be indicative of some rebuilding of profit margins.

“The Government is focusing on measures that help tackle increasing costs in the food sector and we will continue to engage with the food supply chain on potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

12:22 PM BST

PM 'burying head in the sand' as rates rise, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak of “burying their heads in the sand” about the mortgage misery facing householders. She said:

Families across Britain will be desperately worried about what today’s interest rate rise might mean for them. They want to know that support will be there if they need it. Instead, the Chancellor and Prime Minister are burying their heads in the sand and failing to clean up the mess this Tory government has made.

12:18 PM BST

Hunt: 'If you stick to your guns, you bring inflation down'

Responding to the interest rate rise, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

High inflation is a destabilising force eating into pay cheques and slowing growth. Core inflation is higher in 14 EU countries and interest rates are rising around the world, but the lesson from other countries is that if you stick to your guns, you bring inflation down. Our resolve to do this is watertight because it is the only long-term way to relieve pressure on families with mortgages. If we don’t act now, it will be worse later.

12:17 PM BST

Rise to 5pc 'could rapidly tip the economy into a recession'

After interest rates were raised to 5pc, Premier Miton chief investment officer Neil Birrell said:

The Bank of England has opted to aggressively tighten policy and launched a rate grenade at the spectre of ongoing inflation. As yesterday’s CPI data showed, inflation seems to be more embedded in the UK than elsewhere, leaving the Bank with little option than to act tough. The size of this hike is, however, a surprise. The fear is that this could rapidly tip the economy into a recession, but that is obviously not deemed to be as bad an outcome as the risk of ongoing elevated inflation.

12:13 PM BST

Bailey: 'If we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later'

Commenting on the interest rate decision, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said:

We’ve raised rates to 5pc following recent data which showed that further action was needed to get inflation back down. The economy is doing better than expected, but inflation is still too high and we’ve got to deal with it. We know this is hard - many people with mortgages or loans will be understandably worried about what this means for them. But if we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later. We are committed to returning inflation to the 2pc target and will make the decisions necessary to achieve that.

12:12 PM BST

Markets still expect rates to hit 6pc by December

The Bank of England’s decision to increase interest rates by 50 basis point increase to 5pc has not had a major impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Markets are still expecting rates to hit 6pc by the end of the year.

The Bank of England will hike rates today, but unfortunately it will be too little, too late.



After 18 months of delay and blaming Covid/weather/Ukraine, markets are no longer giving the BoE the benefit of the doubt or a pause.



The expectation is 5.9% rates in six months. pic.twitter.com/Jy1zahoxoD — Alberto Gallo - Andromeda (@macrocredit) June 22, 2023

12:09 PM BST

Bank of England policymakers split 7-2 on rate rise

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted for rates to rise to 5pc by a majority of seven to two.

Interestingly, two members of the committee preferred to maintain the Bank Rate at 4.5pc.

12:05 PM BST

Pound rises as Bank of England raises rates to 5pc

There has been a spike in the value of the pound against the dollar after the surprise jump in interest rates to 5pc.

Sterling has climbed 0.4pc to more than $1.28 following the decision but is extremely volatile while traders digest the decision.

12:01 PM BST

Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.5 percentage points

The Bank of England has delivered a blow to mortgage holders by raising interest rates faster than expected to 5pc as it fights to bring down doggedly high inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to increase rates by 0.5 percentage points from 4.5pc, more than the 0.25 point lift that had been expected by economists.

Borrowing costs last reached 5pc in April 2008 but markets expect rates to eventually surge much higher.

Traders have been raising bets on the Bank of England taking borrowing costs to 6pc by the end of the year.

It comes after shock data on Wednesday showed UK inflation held at 8.7pc in May, with underlying prices rising at their fastest rate since 1992.

Rising interest rates have increased concerns about the mortgage market, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate hitting 6.15pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

11:51 AM BST

Rates decision comes as UK faces 'uniquely bad inflation problem'

It is not long now until we find out the Bank of England’s next decision on interest rates, which it is almost universally agreed will be an increase.

The question is by how much, given the persistence of inflation, which held firm at 8.7pc in May.

“The UK has a uniquely bad inflation problem,” said Krishna Guha, a vice chairman at US investment banking advisory firm Evercore.

Analysts at BNP Paribas said that regardless of how high rates go “the Monetary Policy Committee has a lot more work to do to bring underlying (UK) inflation under control”.

Richard Flax, chief investment officer at wealth manager Moneyfarm, warned that “the biggest concern now will be the steeply rising mortgage rates”.

He said: “The added premium on mortgages, along with the cost-of-living squeeze from inflation, will add significant duress on many households.”



11:32 AM BST

Gas prices move higher amid plant outages

The Bank of England announces its next interest rate move at noon but before we get to that, a quick update on the energy market.

European gas prices have risen by 1.7pc as supplies from Norway remain below estimates amid an unplanned outage at its Sleipner field.

The facility, which already had an outage this week, is again having process problems until Friday, according to network manager Gassco.

Meanwhile, in France, the Dunkerque LNG terminal halted operations for a few hours on Thursday for planned tests, its operator said.

Dutch-front month futures, the pricing benchmark, have ticked above €37 per megawatt hour.

11:17 AM BST

Wall Street expected to fall at opening bell

US stock markets are on track to edge lower, a day after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stuck to his hawkish stance on interest rate rises, while investors looked ahead to his second day of testimony before a Senate committee.

In his remarks to Congress on Wednesday, Mr Powell said the outlook for further rate increases are “a pretty good guess” of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

Financial markets, however, are still pricing in a 25-basis-point rate increase in July and no further hikes after that, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Shares of megacap companies came under pressure on Wednesday and led the declines in US stocks for the third straight day.

Ahead of his second day of testimony before the US Senate Banking Committee at 3pm UK time, yields on the two-year and 10-year Treasury notes ticked higher.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all down 0.2pc.

11:02 AM BST

Approval of Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, High Court rules

The Government’s approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, the High Court has ruled, dismissing a legal challenge over the environmental impact of the project.

Campaign group Together Against Sizewell C argued that ministers unlawfully failed to consider alternatives to nuclear power to meet its emissions targets when approving the plant, which is being built by French energy giant EDF.

Judge David Holgate rejected the group’s challenge in a written ruling today.

Mr Justice Holgate ruled that the Government approved the project in line with its energy policy, which he said aimed to achieve “diversity of methods of generation and security of supply”.

Together Against Sizewell C’s case was an attempt “to rewrite the Government’s policy aims by pretending that the central policy objective is... to produce clean energy, without any regard to diversity of energy sources and security of supply”, the judge ruled.

The Sizewell B nuclear power plant in East Suffolk - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

10:43 AM BST

Oil slides after Fed chief hints at more rate rises

Oil has dipped lower after the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve suggested interest rates could be raised further in the second half of the year, and traders looked ahead to key crude stockpiles data.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen 1.1pc toward $76 a barrel.

US-produced West Texas Intermediate also fell 1.1pc to below $72 after jumping on Wednesday on signs of a pick-up in Asian demand.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who will deliver additional remarks later today, warned on Wednesday that further rate rises were likely warranted to quell inflation.

Increased rates would likely strengthen the dollar, which lowers the price of oil, which is priced using the currency.

Oil has already declined recently as China, the world’s largest crude importer, failed to impress traders with its steps to shore up its economy after a disappointing recovery since ditching its restrictive zero-Covid rules.

10:27 AM BST

Majority of people think UK already in recession

More than half of the public thinks the UK is currently in a recession, a poll has found.

Despite figures showing a limited amount of economic growth at the beginning of the year, some 61pc of people told pollster Ipsos they thought the UK was in recession.

The poll suggests widespread economic pessimism amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation, with two-thirds of people saying they expect both inflation and interest rates to increase in the next six months.

The figures are a slight improvement on those found by a similar poll in May, when 81pc of people said they expected the cost of food would increase, but they continue to suggest significant negativity about the state of the economy.

Expectations for 2024 are similarly low. Some 71pc of people told Ipsos they expected the cost of their weekly food shop to increase next year, while 66pc said they thought utility bills would rise.

The survey of 1,000 British adults was carried out between June 16 and 17 before this week’s news that inflation remained unchanged at 8.7pc and ahead of Thursday’s expected increase in interest rates.

Even so, 42pc of people said they expected their mortgage or rent payments to increase in 2024.

10:13 AM BST

Ousted Vodafone boss pockets £4m in pay and bonuses

Vodafone’s former boss Nick Read landed more than £4m in salary and bonuses for the year to March, including a £904,000 annual award, despite being ousted at the end of 2022 amid poor performance and swingeing job cuts.

The mobile phone giant’s annual report shows that Mr Read picked up a bumper pay package worth £3.9m for 2022-23, which also included a £1.6m shares award for a previous long-term bonus scheme that is due to pay out in August.

On top of this, he received £270,375 in salary for the first three months of 2023, when he remained an adviser to the board, and will be paid £732,629 in lieu of salary, plus benefits, for the remainder of his 12 months’ notice period until March next year.

Vodafone added it will pay up to £7,000 towards legal fees in connection with his departure and said he is entitled to “outplacement support” worth up to £50,000.

Mr Read left on December 31 after four years as group chief executive just weeks after unveiling an £880m plan to slash costs and warning over job cuts and price hikes.

His replacement, former chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle, has since repeatedly admitted that the firm’s performance has “not been good enough” and last month swung the axe on 11,000 jobs across the group in a three-year cost-cutting plan.

It came as Vodafone reported a 1.3pc drop in full-year earnings to a lower-than-expected 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) and forecast little or no growth in earnings over the current financial year.

Former Vodafone chief executive Nick Read - Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

09:50 AM BST

Bank of England needs unemployment to hit 6pc, says former official

The Bank of England needs unemployment to reach at least 6pc in a recession to bring inflation back down to its 2pc target, according to a former official.

Tomasz Wieladek, who worked at the Bank from 2008 to 2015, predicted at least three Bank of England policymakers will vote for a half a point interest rate increase today as inflation remains at 8.7pc.

He wages look set to keep growing at an annual rate of around 6pc, almost twice the level consistent with 2pc inflation, given the shortage of workers available to many employers.

In previous decades, wage growth has only slowed after a large rise in unemployment.

Mr Wieladek, chief European economist at US investment firm T Rowe Price, said the Bank would need to engineer a recession that pushed unemployment up to 6pc-6.5pc from its current 3.8pc to achieve this now.

He said: “Unfortunately, the Bank of England is in a situation where they will have to hike until something breaks.”

09:34 AM BST

Pound not expected to jump in event of half point rate rise

The pound is not expected to see much benefit if the Bank of England surprises markets with a half a point interest rate rise to 5pc.

Sterling has been the best performer among the G10 group of major currencies this year, rising in lockstep with two-year gilt yields as traders increased bets on the peak for interest rates as inflation remained high.

However, the market reaction to Wednesday’s inflation data suggests the positive correlation between the pound and rate pricing might be breaking down.

Traders were quick to firm up bets interest rates reaching 6pc and two-year yields jumped after inflation remained at 8.7pc.

However, the pound lost as much as 0.6pc against the dollar, amid concerns about the outlook for the UK economy.

Sterling remains near a one-year high, gaining 0.1pc against the dollar in early trading today, heading back toward $1.28, and is flat against the euro, which is worth 86p.

09:16 AM BST

Norway raises interest rates as it battles inflation

On a big day for rate rises, Norway’s central bank has just raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75pc.

Norges Bank lifted its key deposit rate for the 11th time since September 2021 in response to stubborn inflation.

Officials said the rate will “most likely be raised further in August”.

They sharply raised their projection for borrowing costs, seeing a peak at 4.25pc later this year.

Governor Ida Wolden Bache said:

If we do not raise the policy rate, prices and wages could continue to rise rapidly and inflation become entrenched. It may then become more costly to bring inflation down again.

09:08 AM BST

Swiss combat inflation 'Bank of England can only dream of'

The Swiss National Bank has substantially reduced its conditional inflation forecast for this year, from 2.6pc to 2.2pc as it raised its interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 1.75pc.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, poignantly noted:

This reflects the big falls in inflation in April and May as well as lower energy prices and a stronger franc. The headline rate dropped from 3.4pc in February to 2.2pc in May and the core rate dropped to 1.9pc - data that the ECB and Bank of England can only dream of. As the SNB now forecasts inflation to be above its target range of ‘positive but less than 2pc’ over the next two years it is pretty clear that policymakers expect to raise rates further. We are currently forecasting rates to peak at 2.25pc.

08:57 AM BST

Swiss National Bank increases interest rates

The Switzerland’s central bank has increased its interest rate by a quarter point, saying inflationary pressure “has increased again” over the medium term.

The Swiss National Bank has increased rates to 1.75pc.

It said in a statement: “It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the Swiss National Bank policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term.”

🇨🇭 The SNB is following in the ECB's footsteps with hawkish projections. Inflation is expected to be higher, above 2% throughout 2025, despite today's rate hike. The SNB cites "second-round effects, electricity prices, rents and more persistent inflationary pressure from abroad." pic.twitter.com/vcEmNqpYoi — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) June 22, 2023

08:51 AM BST

Markets slump ahead of interest rate decision

British stocks dropped at the open amid a broad-based decline as investors mulled the prospect of a higher-than-expected interest rate increase by the Bank of England following still-high inflation data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 has fallen 1.3pc, touching a three-week low, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index has lost 0.7pc.

Healthcare, miners and banks were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100, down over 1pc each.

Traders’ bets were almost evenly split between a 25 basis point and 50 basis point rise by the Bank of England later, after data on Wednesday showed inflation defied predictions of slowing down and held steady at 8.7pc in May.

Markets also increased bets on further hikes following the data that revealed underlying inflation is at its highest level since 1992.

Ocado shares surged to the top of the FTSE 100 amid reports claimed it could receive a takeover bid from Amazon.

There was “speculation of bid interest” from big tech companies, with Amazon considering an 800p a share offer, according to the Times. Its shares are trading at 486p.

08:35 AM BST

Freezing or cutting bills can help get inflation down, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted that using a windfall tax to fund people’s mortgage bills would not be inflationary.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rebuffed calls to offer financial support to mortgage holders, saying that would involve injecting “large amounts of cash into the economy” and would therefore be inflationary.

Ms Reeves said the Government needs to “provide support for those people who are struggling most”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

What I would be doing if I was chancellor would be helping people who are struggling with those higher costs. There’s different ways you can do that but actually helping people by windfall taxing the energy companies and using that money to help people with their bills is a practical thing that the Government could still do.

Asked whether than would get inflation down, she insisted: “It can. If you were to freeze bills or reduce them that does directly impact inflation.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

08:30 AM BST

Headline inflation 'masks bigger' issue of food costs, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has told BBC Radio 4 that the average inflation rate “masks something much bigger” as poorer people are forced to pay more of their income on essentials like food and energy.

Ms Reeves said:

I’m incredibly concerned about inflation, I think the responsibility is to do all we can to help those who are most impacted by these prices. Look, the average inflation rate of 8.7pc masks something much bigger here because people who spend a higher proportion of their incomes on their weekly food shop, on their energy bills and on their rent and mortgages are seeing prices rise at an even faster level. Look at food price inflation, more than twice as high as the overall rate of inflation, so there are some people who are particularly hard hit by what is happening, and what I want to do with the plan I’m setting out today around helping people with mortgages is about helping people in real financial distress right now.

08:18 AM BST

Cleverly stumbles over short-term measures to tackle inflation

James Cleverly appeared to struggle to set out what short-term measures the Prime Minister was taking to halve inflation during an interview this morning.

Asked repeatedly for specific actions the Government was taking, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the main vehicles for short-term addressing inflation is interest rates.”

He was pushed on what the Prime Minister was doing, given interest rates are in the hands of the independent Bank of England.

“We do what we can do to try and address the issues over which we have direct control,” with the Foreign Secretary mentioning changes to apprenticeships.

Pushed again on short-term measures, he said:

One of the reasons why we have been thoughtful but cautious on public-sector pay awards is we know that is one of those things that adds inflationary pressures. We’re very conscious that increased government borrowing is one of those things that loops around and increases inflationary pressures.

08:13 AM BST

PM 'absolutely committed' to halving inflation, says Cleverly

The Foreign Secretary has said Rishi Sunak remains “absolutely committed” to halving inflation this year.

James Cleverly told LBC:

The Prime Minister is absolutely committed to halving inflation this year and we’re also making sure that we support those people who are struggling to pay the bills, and we’re also putting pressure on the lending industry, the banking industry, to make sure they do the right thing by their customers and help anyone that is struggling or is at risk of default. So, we’re dealing with the here and now, but we’re also dealing with the future.

08:04 AM BST

FTSE 100 plunges at the open

Markets have slumped amid weakening confidence in the UK economy ahead of the Bank of England’s big interest rate decision amid persistent inflation.

The FTSE 100 has slumped 1pc while the FTSE 250 has dropped 1.5pc to 18,473.67.

07:57 AM BST

Bank of England risks 'adding fuel to the fire' by raising rates half a point

The Bank of England risks driving up expectations for interest rate rises if it opts for a half a point increase today, economists have warned.

Traders predict there is a 40pc chance that the rate could be pushed up even higher, by 0.5 percentage points to 5pc.

Markets already think rates will likely hit 6pc by the end of the year.

Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec Economics, said: “Settling on the larger of the two risks adding fuel to the fire for rate expectations, a message the MPC will think long and hard about given the impact this would have for what is now termed the ‘mortgage time bomb’ for households and landlords that refinance borrowing.”

07:46 AM BST

Rising interest rates leave little room for tax cuts, warns IFS chief

The Government has been put in a “horrible position” of being forced to raise taxes just as the Bank of England forces its debt interest payments higher, a top think tank chief has warned.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said there will be less room for tax cuts because rising interest rates are increasing the payments on the national debt, which has surpassed 100pc of GDP for the first time since 1961.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

The thing that is particularly concerning about the level of debt at the moment is that these high interest rates are feeding through into debt interest payments very quickly because a lot of it is related to inflation and a lot of it is held by the Bank of England and the interest rate increases immediately result in big increases in what the Government pays. That is one of the main reasons why we’ve got this horrible position going forward where taxes are rising to record levels but there’s not actually much money around to spend because more and more of it is going on paying interest on the national debt.

07:38 AM BST

Premier Inn sales boosted as budget travel booms

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said its hotels business had seen sales soar 18pc in the three months to the start of June compared to the year before as travellers seek out cheaper hotel options.

Strong sales, particularly in London, came as demand was high from people travelling for both business and pleasure.

Total sales in the UK, including Whitbread’s pubs, rose 15.6pc to £686.5m.

Chief executive Dominic Paul said:

Our business is in great shape and trading well. Given the lack of branded supply growth and permanent decline in the independent sector, I am confident that our business model will continue to deliver as we strengthen Premier Inn’s position in the UK, unlock our potential in Germany and maximise long-term returns for our shareholders.

A Premier Inn hotel in Liverpool - REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

07:34 AM BST

Train drivers suspended strikes

A planned strike by train drivers on Avanti West Coast has been suspended.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on July 2 in a dispute over sick notes.

The union said the company has confirmed it will remove the sick note policy which was in dispute.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “As we have always said, we want to maintain a culture of positive industrial relations.

“This outcome shows that when management come to the table and understand our members’ perspective we are able to resolve issues effectively.”

A strike planned for July 2 has been suspended - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

07:29 AM BST

Bank of England poised to hit mortgage borrowers with fresh interest rate rise

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.

The UK’s consumer prices index was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7pc while core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, reached its highest level since 1992, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Inflation came in above analysts’ expectations for the fourth month in a row, and indicated that price rises have remained persistent despite the Bank’s efforts to bring it down to the 2pc target.

Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to raise interest rates from the current rate of 4.5pc, and that more hikes are on the horizon.

Financial markets are expecting interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75pc. But there is a 40pc chance that the rate could be pushed up even higher, by 0.5 percentage points to 5pc.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for a 13th time in a row - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:24 AM BST

Relaxing immigration rules could help beat mortgage crisis, claims Hammond

The Government should relax immigration rules to help ease the mortgage crisis gripping Britain, a former chancellor has urged.

Lord Hammond, who led the Treasury under Theresa May, said the Government has to strike a “balance” between the “politically toxic” increase in immigration with the impact of rising mortgage rates.

Relaxing immigration could help deal with record rises in wages across Britain by creating more competition for jobs and lowering workers’ ability to push for pay increases.

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row at lunchtime after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.

Traders are pricing in a nearly one in two chance that policymakers will make a half a percentage point rise in rates to 5pc, sending mortgage costs surging.

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.15pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

Lord Hammond told LBC: “I don’t think The Bank [of England] has got much choice [but to tip the country into recession] unless the Government does something pretty significant intervening in the labour market in a different way.

“I think the Government has regarded any relaxation of migration rules as being politically toxic.

“But rising mortgage rates on the scale we’re seeing is also politically toxic.

“I think we might have to have a debate about the balance between the two of you.”

Lord Hammond was chancellor under Theresa May - Tonight with Andrew Marr/LBC

Asian shares edged lower after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stuck to his recent hawkish tone on the bank’s likely interest rate path, while the focus switches to the Bank of England’s interest rate decision later.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2pc lower at 521.81, set for a fourth straight day of losses and on course to snap its three-week winning run. The index is down around 2.7pc for the week, the worst since early March.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.6pc, while Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.1pc. China and Hong Kong stock markets were closed for a holiday, leading to subdued trading.

Wall Street stocks closed lower following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who warned of resuming interest rate increases this year to bring down stubborn inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3pc to 33,951.52. The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.5pc to 4,365.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.2pc to 13,502.20.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.72pc, while the policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.71pc from 4.69pc late Tuesday.