Relaxing childcare ratios ‘an unhelpful distraction that could reduce quality’

Relaxing adult-to-child ratios in childcare is an “unhelpful distraction” that is unlikely to reduce costs for families, a charity has said.

Such a move would exacerbate rather than solve England’s childcare crisis and is unpopular with parents and professionals, Coram warned.

Changing the early years staff per child ratio from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds is being considered by Government after a public consultation launched in July,

In the consultation document, the-then children’s minister Will Quince said safety and quality were at the heart of the proposals, which he said would give providers more flexibility over staffing according to children’s needs.

The Government has said that changing the ratio for two-year-olds could reduce childcare costs by up to £40 for a family paying £265 per week, if providers adopt the changes and pass all savings on to parents.

MPs will debate the issue on Monday after an online petition calling on the Government not to change the balance received more than 109,000 signatures.

In a briefing paper, Coram said there is no evidence that relaxing ratios will reduce costs for parents, but it could reduce quality.

It said any savings providers make would be likely to be used to help their financial stability rather than be passed on to parents.

The proposal is proving unpopular with parents, particularly those with children with special educational needs or disabilities, according to the briefing.

It said it would put extra pressure on early years professionals who already feel underpaid and undervalued, and could exacerbate difficulties recruiting and keeping staff.

The briefing said: “The current childcare system is not working for children, parents, employers or childcare professionals.

“But relaxing childcare ratios is not the answer. It is an unhelpful distraction that is unlikely to reduce costs for families yet will reduce quality.”

It comes as 17 groups wrote an open letter warning there is a “serious risk” that the system will fail without adequate Government support and a clear long-term strategy.

The groups, including Coram, the Early Years Alliance, Save the Children and the National Education Union, wrote: “Underfunding and the pandemic have left the sector fragile and in need of urgent support.

“To create a better early years system, any changes need to be made in partnership with families and providers.

“The need for reform is urgent, and the Government must provide a long-term vision focused on improving the quality and affordability of childcare and early education, rather than papering over the cracks and deepening the current crisis.”

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “The welfare and safety of children remains a priority and we have consulted on the language used in the Early Years Foundation Stage framework to be explicit on the requirement for children to be adequately supervised whilst eating.

“We have also consulted on moving to the Scottish staff-to-child ratios, from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds, to give providers more flexibility in how they run their businesses while maintaining safety and quality of care.

“We are exploring a wide range of options to make childcare more accessible and affordable for parents, and will set out our response shortly.”