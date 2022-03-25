Relaxed Silhouettes Dominate Chapter 2 of Y-3's SS22 Collection

Y-3 has released Chapter 2 of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Themes of transformative optimism influence the range, featuring distinctive floral prints and relaxed sport silhouettes. Garments such as sports bras, leggings and track jackets are laced with light rip-stop and high-stretch woven fabrics. Standouts include a kimono enveloped in wave-like patterns, alongside sweatsuits in jade which are aptly layered and adorn cut-outs above the waist. Elsewhere, similar motifs make an appearance on sweatshorts and tracksuits, which pair well with sleek running gear.

In addition, the Y-3 MAKURA arrives in stripped-back iterations donning black and white colorways. The upper is shrouded in synthetic rubber and boasts a canvas of multicolored floral designs. Branding appears beneath the tongue, whereas a spiked outsole rounds out the silhouette. Furthermore, tri-tone strapped sandals enveloped in striking blue hues are complemented by a series of evocative accessories, including bucket hats, bathrobes and belts.

Take a look at the campaign images above. Chapter 2 of Y-3's SS22 collection is now available online, in stores and at select retailers.