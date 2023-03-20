Relax at the world’s most underrated spa destination

Edge of tranquility: the Galei Kinneret spa is situated on the western shores of the Sea of Galilee - AMIT GERON

A leisurely walk had seemed an obvious way to start our first day beside the Sea of Galilee, as – wreathed in gauzy clouds – the sun rose to reveal the lustrous calm of this, the world's lowest freshwater lake.

Only a slight breeze was troubling the tips of the surrounding palm trees, and the spring temperatures had not yet begun their daily climb, so it seemed the perfect time to take in the soft, sweet air at a leisurely pace. Not everyone was planning such an unhurried start to the day, however – not least a lively group of Texan pilgrims, bustling onto a nearby tour bus. With lanyards swinging, and much excited chatter of Nazareth and Capernaum, the air buzzed with anticipation as we coasted by.

The Sea of Galilee is many things – the spot where Jesus is said to have walked on water; a pivotal point for an Islamic prophecy; and the final resting place of great Jewish sages – but we had been drawn here by more earthly needs: namely, to experience the world's most overlooked wellness holiday.

The Sea of Galilee

Massages and mud baths might seem incongruous with a place defined by its ancient spirituality, but on closer inspection, the two are a natural fit. From waterside cycles and hillside rambles, to dawdling in the restorative waters of ancient thermal springs, this pear-shaped, landlocked lake is a place to rest and reset both body and soul – and reset we did.

Arriving from Manchester late in the evening, we’d elected to spend our first night in Tel Aviv – at Sitopia, a four bedroom sustainable B&B in the Judean Hills only half an hour from the airport – before making the two-hour drive onwards to the Sea of Galilee, leaving the frenetic city behind us as the horizon unfolded, the road finally dipping down towards the shimmering waters.

Here, we checked into the Galei Kinneret – a hotel built in 1946 by entrepreneur Lotte Eisenberg, who was inspired by a trip to the Villa d’Este Hotel in Lake Como, and beautifully positioned quite literally on shores of the lake. The hotel has recently undergone a facelift thanks to designer Saar Zafrir, who clearly took great pains to draw in the sense of magic which hangs in the air here, with soothing pale decor and abundant natural materials.

The hotel itself is located in the old part of Tiberias, on the western shores of the water. It's a strange jumble of a place, where neglected black basalt remnants of this holy city's ancient past mix with gift stalls, yet with the inscrutable waters of the lake – known locally as the Kinneret – framing the horizon, all somehow is somehow still and unhurried.

The pool at dusk at Galei Kinneret - AMIT GERON

The Sea of Galilee is not, largely, a place of sweeping sands. There are instead staccato stretches of “beach” dotted around its edges. It's a stoney walk to reach the water – but worth the prickly sprint for the sharp uplifting slap of the ice cold lake – and there's little traffic, save for the occasional tourist boat chugging drowsily away from the waterfront, and no crashing waves, or sandy beaches to lure holidaymakers. Here, serenity is all.

It’s a delicious place to walk, not least in the glorious (and improbably named) Switzerland Forest in the hills above Tiberias – but, of course, the focal point here is the waters.

At the 3,000 year old Tiberias Hot Springs – one of the world’s oldest hot-spring bath houses still in use – water rich in salts and minerals emerges from the ground at around 60 degrees (it’s a little cooler by the time you hit the pool, but you are told to spend no more than 15 minutes at a time in the water).

Despite its age, the three purpose-built pools are just a little redolent of municipal swimming baths, so for a more authentic feel, you might prefer to try Hamat Tiberias National Park, an open-air site speckled with ancient mosaics and buildings, including a beautifully preserved 18th-century Turkish Hamam. There are three small pools of slightly varying temperature (30, 35 and 40C), and it was here that I dawdled, looking out over the broken teeth of ancient ruins and the lake beyond, thinking how silly even the most upmarket metropolitan spa seemed by comparison.

The Sea of Galilee is a place where nature conspires to gift visitors a dose of natural regeneration, inside and out. We left feeling utterly recharged and uplifted. Perhaps our friends, the Texan pilgrims, felt the same – though we pulled it off without setting foot on a tour bus. And amen to that.

Essentials

Angela Epstein was a guest of the Galei Kinneret (00 972 4-670-7070), which has doubles from £167 per night, and Sitopia Living (00 972 52 702 6393), which has doubles from £360 per night, including breakfast. EasyJet offers direct flights from London and Manchester to Tel Aviv from £122 return