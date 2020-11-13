Relatives, advocates worry COVID-19 second wave will shut the door on visiting loved ones

Right now, Arne Liseth is his brother Keith’s only remaining connection to the outside world.

Liseth is his brother’s sole designated visitor at the long-term care home in Campbell River, B.C., where Keith lives.

And as the number of COVID-19 cases spike in the province, Liseth worries what little social contact his brother enjoys will be cut off again.

“Absolutely, his quality of life is worse,” said Liseth. “A once-a-week visit, that is what’s allowed.”

His brother, who has limited mobility and some speech problems due to a stroke, used to enjoy regular visits and outings. Now, he only exits the care home for medical appointments.

“He’s used to getting driven around, going for lunch, visiting friends … and coming over to Quadra once a month, but that’s all gone by the wayside,” Liseth said.

His brother is limited to a 30-minute weekly visit with Liseth in a common room. And that’s following no face-to-face social contact other than window visits for the first fourth months of the pandemic, he added.

It has been hard on his brother’s spirits, who is also getting less necessary exercise, said Liseth.

But his brother is lucid, Liseth said, and unlike folks who have dementia at the home, he’s able to understand why contact with his loved ones is so limited.

“But a lot of (people with dementia) have really regressed, or died and stuff,” Liseth said.

The guidelines for long-term care (LTC) facilities vary from province to province, said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, a national seniors' advocacy group.

But the anguish families and the residents of long-term care homes are experiencing due to visitor restrictions is nationwide, Tamblyn Watts said.

The restrictions are an attempt to keep COVID-19 in check, but the preventive measures also pose dangers to LTC residents, she added.

“What we’re seeing across Canada is the hugely detrimental impacts of visitor restrictions,” Tamblyn Watts said.

“There’s increased depression, despondency and increased loneliness. In some cases, a willingness to stop treatments, or a lack of interest in many aspects of life.

“But (the impacts) are also physical and measurable,” Tamblyn Watts said, noting physiological effects include decreased physical mobility and cognitive declines.

In terms of visitor restrictions, distinctions need to be made between occasional social visitors and essential family caregivers whose involvement is critical to the well-being of the residents, she added.

There has been an evolution of understanding on how to stem transmission of the virus since the initial stages of the pandemic when thousands of seniors died in residential care due to COVID-19, she said.

“What we know is we can safely have people — even in the cases of outbreaks — visit and spend time in long-term care facilities as long as the proper protocols are observed,” said Tamblyn Watts.

Continued and increased investments in personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing and funding — particularly for non-profit facilities — along with prioritized rapid testing for people who work or visit vulnerable populations are immediate measures that can mitigate the risk of COVID-19 without slamming the door shut at care homes, she said.

But isolating seniors living in long-term care is not a solution, she said

.“By cutting seniors off, you are, in fact, institutionally abusing people. You cannot lock people up and prevent them basic freedoms and rights in Canada,” she said, adding no facility or authority restricts visits with nefarious intent.

“These actions are done with the best of intentions, but with the worst consequences,” Tamblyn Watts said.

As the pandemic’s second wave advances across Canada, some provinces have stated they won’t lock down long-term care homes completely.

In September, Ontario announced a designated family caregiver could access residential care facilities, regardless of an outbreak.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s seniors advocate called for the easing of visitor restrictions at assisted-living facilities, saying they are harming residents and their families.

Isobel Mackenzie called on provincial health authorities to allow an essential care partner who can visit regularly for longer periods, as well as an additional social visitor.

Currently, seniors in residential care are limited to one social visitor, often for short periods of time in a common space.

