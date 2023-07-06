My relationship with Zendaya is worth its weight in gold, says Tom Holland

Tom Holland has given a rare insight into his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya and said that he is “lucky” to have her.

The British actor, 27, is notoriously private when it comes to discussing his US superstar other half, but appeared to let his guard down a bit during a new interview.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, he said: “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life.

“It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Holland and Zendaya, 26, have kept their romance low-key since they were first linked in 2017 after starring opposite one another in the Spider-Man franchise.

They denied dating rumors for five years, with Holland telling GQ how “frustrating” the speculation was.

This, however, was a Hollywood duo which was meant to be and in 2021 they finally went public with their relationship.

Holland has previously told how his secret passion for carpentry impressed the Euphoria actress in the early days of their relationship.

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he told Unilad ‘s Get A Job! video series.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” he continued. “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’

“And now, we’re in love.”