Our Relationship Started Out Sexually. How Do I Say I've Caught Feelings?

Habiba Katsha
·3 min read
Smiling boyfriend kissing his girlfriend while embracing and laughing together in the elevator. (Photo: miniseries via Getty Images)
Smiling boyfriend kissing his girlfriend while embracing and laughing together in the elevator. (Photo: miniseries via Getty Images)

Smiling boyfriend kissing his girlfriend while embracing and laughing together in the elevator. (Photo: miniseries via Getty Images)

You’re reading Love Stuck, where trained therapists answer your dating, sex and relationship dilemmas. You can submit a question here.

Not all relationships start off romantically. In fact, a lot of people aren’t looking for romance in a coupling – sometimes we just want a casual fling with no strings attached. Hookups can be fun and freeing if neither party wants more.

But things can get a little awkward if someone starts to catch feelings, as is the case for this week’s reader, Alice. “How do you tell a man you really like him? It started out sexually but now I’m developing feelings for him,” Alice writes.

This can be a difficult one to navigate. Should she express how she feels? And what should she do if those feelings aren’t reciprocated? BACP-listed couples counsellor Laila Fish is on hand to help

How do you tell someone you’ve developed feelings?

Fish encourages Alice to be honest with the other person as this will help avoid complications in the future. “I would suggest finding the right time to let him know how you are feeling, where you are not going to be interrupted,” she says.

“This will probably feel nerve-wracking but I would encourage you to be gentle and compassionate with yourself. Your feelings are important and you need to acknowledge and validate them.”

“Some suggestions to approach this with him could be stating how much you have valued your time together, and how the relationship makes you feel,” she adds. “Take a deep breath, and try to be calm.”

How do you transition from a hookup to romance?

The transition from a sexual relationship to a romantic one can be tricky.

“Recognising the differences in these types of relationships is important,” says Fish. This be mean working out boundaries in the newly developing dynamic.

“Will you see each other more or less, and will you see other people sexually? It’s also important to consider expectations in any new type of relationship, for example: what does being in a couple mean to you?”

Focus on communication as this is often first to fail in a relationship, Fish adds.

What if the feelings aren’t reciprocated?

Alice should bear in mind that sharing her feelings will change the relationship, Fish says. It has to. But either they’ll work towards a romantic relationship or she’ll have to decide if she can continue sleeping with someone who doesn’t have feelings for her.

“You may want to consider what is it that you looking for in a relationship,“says Fish to anyone in a similar position. “Are you able to continue the sexual relationship and manage the gaps this may be leaving for you?” she asks.

“Ultimately, it’s difficult to rewind romantic feelings once we have these towards someone. If the feelings are not reciprocated, how will that leave you feeling? You may feel rejected and ‘not good enough’ so continuing with a sexual relationship may be tempting – but ultimately your self-worth and self-esteem are the most important to consider.”

Love Stuck is for those who’ve hit a romantic wall, whether you’re single or have been coupled up for decades. With the help of trained sex and relationship therapists, HuffPost UK will help answer your dilemmas. Submit a question here.

(Photo: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost UK)
(Photo: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost UK)

(Photo: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost UK)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.