Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer

·3 min read

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with one of Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughters while serving on the Democrat's security detail when he was governor, the state inspector general said in a report.

The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after the relationship — and the trooper's apparent banishment to a post near the Canadian border — became the subject of newspaper headlines.

There was public speculation at the time that Cuomo had personally ordered the trooper transferred to a post about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of the governor's mansion because he was upset about the relationship.

The report by Inspector General Lucy Lang does not address whether the governor requested the trooper's transfer.

A top aide to Cuomo told the commander of the governor's security detail about the relationship May 22, 2020, the day after the governor found out from his daughter, according to the inspector general's report.

Word of the relationship was then passed up to Kevin Bruen, who is now the superintendent of the state police but at the time was the first deputy. Bruen told a colleague at the time that the governor was “very upset.”

The trooper, Dane Pfeiffer, who got involved with Cuomo's daughter told state police that the relationship began about two months earlier and that he never physically interacted with her while on duty. He described his actions as “professional." But Bruen thought Pfeiffer was “compromised.”

“You can’t be in this position and have that kind of a relationship with one of the protectees," Bruen told the inspector general's investigators. "You might be ... at a particular assignment, and if there’s a fire in the house, you run to your beloved. Right. But that’s not your job.”

Bruen declined to formally discipline Pfeiffer for a consensual relationship but wanted him removed from the protective services unit. Pfeiffer soon afterward requested a transfer to a troop in northernmost New York. Pfeiffer told inspector general investigators he didn't actually want to go but was “voluntold” to change assignments.

“On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer testified.

Pfeiffer was promoted to sergeant in November and had reportedly been posted to New York City.

The inspector general's report does not conclude Cuomo did anything wrong but faulted state police for not following their own procedures after finding out about the relationship.

The inspector general concluded that Pfeiffer should have been disciplined. The report notes that regulations require officers to refrain from activities that could “interfere with the proper, impartial, and effective performance of official duties.”

In contrast, the report noted that Bruen decided to discipline Pfeiffer’s supervisor for failing to notify superiors upon learning about the relationship. The supervisor, a sergeant, chose to retire.

The troopers' union, the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said it was “shocked and appalled” by the conclusion that the trooper should have been disciplined.

The union said he had engaged in “off-duty conduct that was personal in nature and had nothing to do with his duties or responsibilities.”

State police said in an emailed statement the protective services unit was overhauled last year “and we are already working with the Inspector General to ensure the recommendations in the report are implemented.”

Cuomo resigned a year ago in a sexual harassment scandal.

Michael Hill, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As