Relationship Agreement signed between Halton Region and MCFN

Halton Region and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) have signed a Relationship Agreement, formalizing the ongoing work to build a constructive, collaborative and mutually respectful relationship.

Regional Chair Gary Carr and Ogimaa R. Stacey Laforme from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation signed the Relationship Agreement at Halton Regional Centre.

Representatives from the MCFN were also in attendance.

“Building meaningful relationships with Indigenous Peoples, Communities and First Nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation—the Treaty Holders of the territory in which Halton Region sits—is an important part of Halton’s responsibility for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“By signing this Relationship Agreement, we help ensure that this work continues for years to come and that the relationship is based on cultural understanding, empathy and respect”, he said.

“Our journey of friendship and respect based on our treaty relations will give us the foundation to do good for all our people,” said Ogimaa Laforme.

Halton Regional Council had endorsed the Relationship Agreement at their June 15 meeting.

The Relationship Agreement will help Halton Region and MCFN work towards achieving the shared objectives of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) final report and Calls to Action, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The Relationship Agreement will also be helpful in identifying areas of mutual concern and interest, as well as establishing and supporting shared understanding and ongoing conversations.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter