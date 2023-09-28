Relational Wellness Company Peoplehood Launches Motherhood, a Relational Gathering

Peoplehood’s latest vertical is all about parenting.

The relational wellness company is introducing a new Gather, or guided group conversational class. The latest addition, called Motherhood, will be geared toward mothers at any stage. The classes, which will be led by Peoplehood facilitators who are moms, will range topics including fertility, pregnancy, single parenting and more.

“Peoplehood, which is our 60-minute guided group conversation experience, is really for everyone,” said Peoplehood cofounder Julie Rice, a cofounder of Soul Cycle. “You really begin to see yourself in everyone and it’s a very human experience, but something that people also want is a place to go and be with people that are going through experiences that are similar to theirs.”

While Peoplehood overall addresses the growing loneliness epidemic announced by the United States surgeon general, Motherhood addresses the specific struggles of parenting.

“In my experience raising my daughters, there’s never been an expression so true as, ‘It takes a village’ and there’s also nothing more comforting than having a village,” Rice said, explaining this is the goal of Motherhood. “Moms more than anyone, we felt like need a place to go to be reassured, where they can hear the way that other people are parenting. They can learn things from other moms.”

Motherhood at Peoplehood.

Aside from providing a sense of community, Rice expects Motherhood to have a large impact on families at home.

“The more you learn to listen to each other and to your children, especially, the more they want to share with you,” she said. “Ultimately, Motherhood is a great place for moms to get something for themselves but also to begin to change the dynamic of the way people communicate in an entire family.”

This marks the company’s third Gather format, after the flagship Peoplehood, as well as Couplehood, specifically for couples — a virtual and in-person monthly memberships costs $165. Guests are able to experience these “Gathers” at the Peoplehood flagship in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City or on the brand’s app. When asked about a potential Fatherhood vertical or additional specific offerings, Rice said there is more to come.

“We will be launching other verticals,” she said. “The way that people will use the entire Peoplehood experience will be to participate in different verticals that they need at different times in their lives.”

