Vacations are full of adventure, relaxation and fun. Returning to reality tends to feel like the exact opposite.

Many folks have vented their frustration and shared hilarious musings on Twitter about the process of getting home after a trip ― from the stressful quantity of unread emails to the fateful decision about whether to unpack immediately or seemingly never.

Below, we’ve rounded up 34 relatable tweets about returning home from vacation.

Are you telling me there are people who return home from a trip and unpack their suitcase that day instead of slowly across weeks or months as they remember they need something out of it — Sarah Hollowell 🐋 (@sarahhollowell) March 1, 2022

My signature move is panic deleting e-mails after returning to work from vacation. — an anxious panda (@thehubrispanda) September 2, 2021

wrote up a to-do list of things for when i'm back from vacation and it was so long i gasped and wrote "write to-do list" at the top so i could cross one thing off — Karen Chee (@karencheee) July 11, 2019

It's called paid time off because anytime you get time off you end up paying for it when you get back — Laurent Perrier (@itslaurentbtw) January 26, 2022

Listen to me. If you haven’t returned from vacation yet, DO NOT RETURN. STAY THERE WHEREVER YOU ARE. KEEP THAT OOO UP. It’s too late for me, but save yourselves! — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 3, 2022

There's a lot to unpack here



-me, home from vacation — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 14, 2018

why is no one talking about the sheer pleasure of coming home from vacation and using your own bathroom — shy fawkes ♡ (@aloovibes) August 8, 2018

Welcome back from vacation, you’ll be caught up on laundry again in 46 months. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 3, 2018

Me coming home from vacation: https://t.co/Uc8AtNUkVN — Aaliyyah H. (@aaliyyahjasmine) April 12, 2021

Friday before First day back

vacation at work pic.twitter.com/ptEKubRdmZ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 31, 2019

[returning to work from vacation]



Coworker: "Are you glad to be home!?"



Me: "Fuck you, Brenda." — Bupropion Baddie 🦈 (@heatherlou_) June 8, 2017

I don't have indoor plants cause I don't want to go on vacation and come back to death — Just J (@junejuly12) April 6, 2015

Difference between being on vacation and being back home:



Last night I had a 10-oz filet mignon for dinner.



Tonight I had Fruity Pebbles. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 29, 2016

[returns from vacation]



Well, that was a nice break. OK, let’s log back in and see what’s been going on. I’m sure things can’t be *that* much worse...



[opens Twitter]



[cloud of locusts bursts out of phone and eats off my face]



Oh. — Jon Zal 🇺🇦 (@jon_zal) June 29, 2018

Coming home from vacation to your bed>>> — El Hammer (@davidulloa321) January 17, 2022

If I come home from a trip I either torture myself by trying to unpack before I’ve even peed or torture myself by not unpacking for 7 weeks. There is no middle ground. — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) January 4, 2022

When you come home from a long vacation and see this sign you know your home pic.twitter.com/5sVnmckTg0 — alexis (@alexizjohnzon) May 2, 2016

I just got home from my first trip while living in an apartment alone WHICH MEANS I just smelled my own apartments smell for the first time — Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) July 20, 2016

*takes phone off airplane mode for first time in a week*



*sees 16 new messages*



*turns around, goes back on vacation* — tracy aka Bhad Bhooster (@brokeymcpoverty) November 20, 2015

When your best friend returns from a long trip and you greet them at the airport pic.twitter.com/hFIiAxUAFl — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 1, 2017

"Now that we're back from vacation we don't have to eat restaurant food for every meal!"



*Sees empty fridge & pantry



"Who wants pizza?" — Wendy S. (@maughammom) June 14, 2015

After taking a week of vacation, I like to slowly ease back into my workload. This process typically takes 51 weeks. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) August 7, 2017

Me submitting PTO during my first day back from vacation pic.twitter.com/dFzMUfMOS8 — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 4, 2021

people who unpack right after coming back from a trip will be strongest in the apocalypse — Melissa Ong (@MelissaOng69420) August 16, 2021

That amazing moment when you’re home from a long trip and open ur laptop and it auto connects to wifi! YES! — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) August 5, 2014

[coworker on my first day back from vacation] how was italy?

[thinking about how the dogs barked normal] fine — brent (@murrman5) September 28, 2019

Me @ the start of vacation:



My god, airplane technology is so advanced! We are literally hurtling thru the sky - what a time to be alive.



Me @ the end of vacation:



CAN SOMEONE PLS LET ME CATS KNOW IM ON MY WAY?!? THEY DONT MAKE PLANES FAST ENOUGH I SWEAR TO GOD — Devin Lytle (she/her) (@devdevnumnums) July 29, 2019

Adulting rule of thumb: take off that first business day after a vacation.... — Auntie Geezy (@AngailtheGREAT) March 9, 2020

the struggle of the first day back at work from vacation: "i have so much work to do" BUT "i have so much to gchat about" — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 3, 2014

I just dumped my coffee into my gym bag in case anyone’s wondering how my first day back to work after vacation is going. 👍🏻 — Whatever_Amy (@Whatevah_Amy) July 1, 2019

So glad to finally be back from vacation so I can spend more time on the internet. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 21, 2013

FIRST DAY BACK FROM VACATION



I AM REFRESHED AND RECHARGED



A NEW MAN



JUST KIDDING EVERYTHING FEELS HARDER AND WORSE NOW — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) July 31, 2017

The best part of being home after vacation is having absolute certainty your coffee will be up to your standards. — Julz&©️offee (@lovejulieacafe) September 28, 2020

*after returning home from vacation



“This suitcase is my dresser now” — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) May 6, 2019

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

