Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Appears Robust With 28+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

RRMS is the most common subtype (approximately 87%), which is characterized by unpredictable acute attacks followed by periods of remission. The growing number of patients would raise the market and demand for treatments that may cure the sickness, motivating various firms to spend on studies, research, and development in order to give better treatment alternatives.Significant innovations in the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) have primarily addressed the frequency of flare-ups in relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS). With the evolution of technology, there has been good success in MS research, particularly in the creation of novel and diverse treatments and therapies in the clinical trial phases, and some of them are in the final trial phases and might be market-ready.

DelveInsight’s 'Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 28+ active players working to develop 28+ pipeline therapies for Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

Key relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis companies such as Novartis, Sanofi, Cinnagen, Polpharma Biologics, Immunic, Mapi Pharma, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, Immune Response BioPharma, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, RedHill Biopharma, and others are evaluating new drugs for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, Pegylated interferon beta-1a, Natalizumab, IMU 838, GA Depot, BCD-132, Apitox, Fenebrutinib, Evobrutinib, NeuroVax, CNM-Au8, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Temelimab, Elezanumab, EHP-101, Belimumab, RHB-104, and others.

In March 2022, Pipeline Therapeutics is set to commence the Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of its lead programme, PIPE-307, to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients. The move comes after the company obtained clearance for its investigational new drug application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the trial. An oral, selective muscarinic M1 receptor antagonist, PIPE-307, is being developed for restoring myelin to treat MS.

In July 2021, InnoCare received $125 million upfront in return for sharing rights to orelabrutinib, an orally-active BTK drug that can cross the blood-brain barrier and penetrate the central nervous system. It is currently in a phase 2 trial for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The deal was back-ended with up to $812.5 million in milestone payments if the drug reaches development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties on any future sales.

The relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis clinical trial landscape.

Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple sclerosis is the most common neurological disorder in young adults, with symptoms typically appearing between the ages of 20 and 40. Multiple sclerosis attacks the central nervous system’s axons, which are protected by myelin, also known as white matter. Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is the most common type, accounting for approximately 85% of all multiple sclerosis patients. It is distinguished by relapses (or exacerbations) of symptoms followed by periods of remission, during which multiple sclerosis symptoms improve or disappear.

There are several unusual and rare types of multiple sclerosis. Some people with relapsing-remitting MS experience various multiple sclerosis symptoms that appear to be linked to specific triggers. Exacerbations (also known as recurrences, relapses, or seizures) are acute flare-ups of multiple sclerosis symptoms or the appearance of new symptoms that last for at least 24 h.





A snapshot of the Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA IMU-838 Immunic Phase III Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors Oral Fenebrutinib Roche Phase III Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Divozilimab Biocad Phase III CD20 antigen inhibitors Intravenous Vafidemstat Oryzon Genomics Phase II Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors; Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors Oral Temelimab GeNeuro SA Phase II Toll-like receptor 4 antagonists Intravenous Elezanumab AbbVie Phase II RGMA protein inhibitors Intravenous

Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

The relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intradermal, Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small Molecule, Gene Therapy, Peptide, Immunotherapy, Cell Therapy

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors, Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 4 antagonists, RGMA protein inhibitors, CD20 antigen inhibitors

Key Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Companies : TG Therapeutics, Novartis, Sanofi, Cinnagen, Polpharma Biologics, Immunic, Mapi Pharma, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, Immune Response BioPharma, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, RedHill Biopharma, and others

Key Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies: Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, Pegylated interferon beta-1a, Natalizumab, IMU 838, GA Depot, BCD-132, Apitox, Fenebrutinib, Evobrutinib, NeuroVax, CNM-Au8, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Temelimab, Elezanumab, EHP-101, Belimumab, RHB-104, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

