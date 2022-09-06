Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Analysis: 60+ Leading Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Landscape

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·11 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

DelveInsight’s relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

New York, USA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Analysis: 60+ Leading Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Landscape

DelveInsight’s relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

  • Leading relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia companies such as Maxinovel Pty., Ltd., Cellectis S.A., Amgen, Ascentage Pharma, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, CicloMed LLC, AB Science, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma, Keystone Nano, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Kite Pharma, Celyad Oncology SA, Novartis, PersonGen Biotherapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Meryx, Inc., Cleave Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences Inc., New Epsilon Innovation Limited, Guangdong Ruishun Biotech Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prelude Therapeutics, Lava Therapeutics, Precigen, Inc, Celularity Incorporated, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., JW Pharmaceutical, Eisai Inc., Wugen, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., ADC Therapeutics S.A., ImmunoGen, Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics, Foghorn Therapeutics, TC Biopharm, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., Nkarta Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, and others are evaluating new drugs for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Emerging relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline therapies in various stages of development include MAX-40279-01, UCART123v1.2, AMG 427, AMG 553, APG-2575, XY0206, Fosciclopirox, AB8939, MRX2843, CD123 CAR-T cells, ASP7517, Ceraxa, CLN-049,  Crenolanib, Uproleselan, KITE-222, CYAD-02, VOB560, TAA05, MK-0482, ASTX660, 6MW3211, SNDX-5613, MRX-2843, CB-5339, CG-806, NEI-01, RC1012, RO7283420, IO-202, PRT1419, LAVA-051, PRGN-3006 T Cells, CYNK-001, SKLB1028, CWP232291, E7820, WU-NK-101, DSP-533, ADCT-301,I MGN632, APVO436,  FHD-286, TCB008,  SH1573, NKX101 - CAR NK cell therapy, LP-108,  and others.

  • In August 2022, Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a full clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286, an inhibitor of BRG1/BRM, in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The dose escalation Phase 1 study of FHD-286 in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) continues per protocol. The company plans to report data from the mUM study in the first half of 2023.

  • In May 2022, Aptose Biosciences Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutation. Currently, an international Phase 1/2 clinical trial is ongoing for HM43239 in the R/R AML patient population. HM43239 received orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in 2018.

  • In April 2022, Precigen, Inc. announced that the FDA had granted Fast Track designation for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) AML. PRGN-3006 was previously granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation.

  • In March 2022, Aptevo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, announced that a patient with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML in a monotherapy arm of its on-going Phase 1b trial evaluating adult patients with AML, had received an allogeneic stem cell transplant subsequent to receiving APVO436 and experiencing a significant reduction in bone marrow blasts. This follows the Company's previous announcement that a patient receiving combination therapy is also moving to transplant after one cycle of therapy.

  • In December 2021, Notable Labs, Inc. initiated a Phase 1B/2A clinical trial of fosciclopirox in patients with refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) under the terms of a co-development agreement.

  • In December 2021, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced the presentation of new investigational data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and sickle cell disease at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (December 11-14) in Atlanta, Ga.

  • In December 2021, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced updated positive data from the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the AUGMENT-101 trial of SNDX-5613 in patients with mutant nucleophosmin (mNPM1) or mixed lineage leukemia rearranged (MLLr) relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemias. SNDX-5613 is the Company's highly selective oral menin inhibitor.

  • In June 2021, Cullinan Oncology, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared Cullinan Florentine’s IND application for CLN-049, a FLT3 x CD3 bispecific antibody for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment drugs @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report

The relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia clinical trial landscape.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a devastating disease with a poor prognosis that has a significant unmet medical need. Relapsed acute myeloid leukemia has a poor prognosis and is difficult to treat. The symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia are similar to those of other, less serious illnesses. Anemia symptoms include fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath during normal physical activities, lightheadedness, dizziness or faintness, headaches, and a pale complexion. Other general AML symptoms include loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, bone or joint discomfort, fullness or swelling in the abdomen caused by an enlarged spleen or liver.

While relapsed/refractory AML is unlikely to be cured without allo-HCT, treatments are becoming less toxic, and remissions are lasting longer. Despite the increasing availability of novel agents, including targeted therapies, the management of acute myeloid leukemia relapse in adults remains a major therapeutic challenge.


Find out more about relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment drugs @ Drugs for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment

A snapshot of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase 

MoA

RoA

APG-2575

Ascentage Pharma

Phase I/II

Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitor

Oral

Lanraplenib

Kronos Bio

Phase I/II

Syk kinase inhibitor

Oral

MAX-40279-01

Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals

Phase I/II

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitor

Subcutaneous

AB8939

AB Science

Phase I/II

Tubulin polymerisation inhibitor

Intravenous

Fosciclopirox

CicloMed

Phase I/II

Mitosis inhibitor

Intravenous

CLN 049

Cullian Oncology

Phase I

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitor

Parenteral

Learn more about the emerging relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline therapies @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trials

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Assessment

The relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report proffers an integral view of the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Ophthalmic, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Parenteral, Transdermal

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Oligonucleotide, Small molecule, Peptide

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, CD3 antigen inhibitors, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Syk kinase inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, Mitosis inhibitors

  • Key Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies: Maxinovel Pty., Ltd., Cellectis S.A., Amgen, Ascentage Pharma, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, CicloMed LLC, AB Science, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma, Keystone Nano, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Kite Pharma, Celyad Oncology SA, Novartis, PersonGen Biotherapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Meryx, Inc., Cleave Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences Inc., New Epsilon Innovation Limited, Guangdong Ruishun Biotech Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prelude Therapeutics, Lava Therapeutics, Precigen, Inc, Celularity Incorporated, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., JW Pharmaceutical, Eisai Inc., Wugen, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., ADC Therapeutics S.A., ImmunoGen, Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics, Foghorn Therapeutics, TC Biopharm, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., Nkarta Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, and others.

  • Key Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: MAX-40279-01, UCART123v1.2, AMG 427, AMG 553, APG-2575, XY0206, Fosciclopirox, AB8939, MRX2843, CD123 CAR-T cells, ASP7517, Ceraxa, CLN-049,  Crenolanib, Uproleselan, KITE-222, CYAD-02, VOB560, TAA05, MK-0482, ASTX660, 6MW3211, SNDX-5613, MRX-2843, CB-5339, CG-806, NEI-01, RC1012, RO7283420, IO-202, PRT1419, LAVA-051, PRGN-3006 T Cells, CYNK-001, SKLB1028, CWP232291, E7820, WU-NK-101, DSP-533, ADCT-301,I MGN632, APVO436,  FHD-286, TCB008,  SH1573, NKX101 - CAR NK cell therapy, LP-108,  and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment, visit @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Medications

Table of Contents

1.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute myeloid leukemia companies, including Takeda Oncology, Immunity Bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia epidemiology in the 7MM.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acute myeloid leukemia companies, including Takeda Oncology, Immunity Bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acute lymphocytic leukemia companies, including AbbVie, Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceutical, among others.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic lymphocytic leukemia companies, including Celgene, Loxo Oncology, Octapharma, among others.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic myeloid leukemia companies, including Kartos Therapeutics, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Blogs 

Upcoming Oncology Drugs

Oncology Market Outlook

Future of Oncology Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  www.delveinsight.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada's Pendrith and Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners have been named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup. It's the first time that more than one Canadian will compete in the best-on-best tournament that sees a team from the United States play an international squad. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., was an automatic selection after finishing the PGA Tour season fourth on the international team standings. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was a captain's selection, officially c

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes 'great pride' in new deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller says his new contact could free him up to play more consistent hockey for the Vancouver Canucks. The 29-year-old forward spoke to media on Tuesday after signing a seven-year, US$56-million deal with the Canucks on Friday. Miller said he takes great pride in the contract and wants to win with the current group of players in Vancouver. Miller led the team in scoring with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end

  • Black Ice is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g