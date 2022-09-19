Rekor Unveils Breakthrough AI-based Traffic Analytics System for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Traffic Studies

Rekor Systems, Inc.
·4 min read
Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Showcases Transformational Safer Approach to Roadway Traffic Studies at ITS World Congress 2022

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced the unveiling of its new non-intrusive AI-driven traffic data collection system. The system uses state-of-the-art computer vision and machine learning to deliver the utmost in safety, accuracy, performance, and simplicity for federally mandated vehicle classification data and more and will be demonstrated at ITS World Congress 2022.

The edge-based system is a non-intrusive traffic data collection system designed and developed to collect and transform high-speed roadway data. It uses Rekor's proprietary "edge-based" optical sensors, which provide AI processing directly on the device for secure, high quality, holistic traffic insights in real-time. Customers are provided an intuitive cloud-based analytics dashboard for faster and more accurate decision making for transportation planning, roadway engineering, and traffic management. The system's high-quality, high-resolution data analytics accurately classify vehicles using the 13 vehicle classifications established by the Federal Highway Administration ("FHWA"), as well as information such as vehicle speed, vehicle volumes, traffic patterns, and a range of other data including vehicle type and tonnage, instances of electric vehicles traveling on roadways, and estimates of greenhouse gas emissions emanating from identifiable instances of traffic and congestion.

FHWA developed a standardized vehicle classification system in the mid-1980s. This system was designed to meet the needs of various traffic data users. Historically, the collection of this key roadway data has been a physical process that can create long traffic delays since it involves closing lanes while deploying mechanical devices with rubber tubes. In other instances, it is necessary to dig up entire portions of roadways in order to embed sensors. This analog and manual process has been fraught with inefficiency, recurring maintenance issues and danger. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2003-2019, 2,103 workers lost their lives at road construction sites. The number of fatal work-related injuries at road construction sites averaged 124 per year, with thousands more being seriously injured every year.

There is going to be a tremendous amount of work going on over the next eight to 10 years," said an associate director for construction safety and health at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health ("NIOSH"), during a recent webinar. "It's important when this work is done that it's done safely."

"We are excited to introduce a fundamentally new, safer, and smarter approach to roadway data collection and traffic studies this week at ITS World Congress. Now state agencies, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, and commercial developers can safely deploy advanced AI sensors in minutes, not days, and at less dangerous locations off the roadway, eliminating the need for "on the roadway construction," said David Desharnais, President, Rekor. "This system is scalable, affordable and will help departments access federal funding, improve mobility, and better the lives of their citizens."

Rekor is displaying this new portable system at Booth #1803 during the 2022 ITS World Congress in Los Angeles, CA from September 19 - 22. The ITS World Congress is a 5-day, premier event for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) around the world that features live education sessions in which industry experts present the latest developments in ITS, tours and demos that highlight innovative technology in action, multiple networking events, and a comprehensive expo floor.

To learn more about what Rekor is doing at the 2022 ITS World Congress, or to schedule a meeting, visit us at https://rekor.co/its2022

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Charles Degliomini
ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716379/Rekor-Unveils-Breakthrough-AI-based-Traffic-Analytics-System-for-Faster-Smarter-and-Safer-Traffic-Studies

