Rekha And Madhuri Dixit Recreate Iconic Scene From Silsila On Dance Deewane 3 Stage

Veteran actress Rekha always impresses people with her extraordinary performance in all the reality shows that she graces as a guest these days. Now, she will be soon seen in an episode of dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3, which will be aired this weekend. Colors channel, which broadcasts the show, has released a promo video showing actress Madhuri Dixit and Rekha recreating an iconic and the best-remembered-scenes from the 1981 film, Silsila. The theme for the weekend episode has been kept as ‘Rekha Utsav’.

A glimpse of the upcoming episode of ‘Dance Deewane 3’ has been shared in the promo video by Colors on Instagram. Rekha is seen wearing heavy jewellery and a white and golden colour saree. Rekha and Madhuri recreated a scene on the stage of the show, which originally featured Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s characters in the 1981 film Silsila.

Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played the lead roles in ‘Silsila’, which got a cult following because of its story and songs.

While recreating the scene from Silsila, Madhuri asks Rekha “Kya chahti hain aap (What do you want)?” to which Rekha replies “Mere chahne se kya hota hai (My desire has no effect on consequences)?” Madhuri continues her dialogues and says, “Unka daaman chhod dijiye (Go away from his life and free him).” To which Rekha replies, “Yeh mere bas mein nahin, aur joh mere bas mein nahin, woh main kaise kar sakti hoon (That is beyond my power, I can’t do it).” Madhuri then goes on to say, “Amit mere pati hain, mera dharm hai (Amit is my husband) and Rekha says in the last dialogue, “Woh mera pyar hai (He is the love of my life).”

After dialogues, ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from Silsila movie starts playing in the background.

According to reports, Rekha will be performing on some of the iconic songs from her movies in the episode to be aired on Saturday. The Dance Reality show is being aired on Colors at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

