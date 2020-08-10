Rejuvenated and refreshed Jerry Lalrinzuala looking to kick on at Chennaiyin FC

The 2018-19 season was a particularly forgetful one for Chennaiyin FC and their young left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala. The Marina Machans endured a horrid defence of their Indian Super League (ISL) title, finishing rock bottom on the table.

One of the players who suffered a concerning loss of form was Jerry. It also meant Jerry, once a regular presence in the national team camps, was dropped from the India picture.

However, the 22-year-old pulled up his socks and improved his performances in the 2019-20 season where Chennaiyin FC reached the ISL final under the tutelage of Owen Coyle.

The reward for his upturn in form was a new multi-year contract Chennaiyin offered him in July, after fending off interest in the left-back from multiple ISL clubs. Jerry, who made his senior debut for Chennaiyin back in 2016 and won the ISL Emerging Player of the Year award that year, is understandably looking forward to playing in the Chennaiyin blue.

"I am thrilled to have extended my stay with the Chennaiyin family in our quest to bring home the ISL trophy for a third time. There is an atmosphere of learning and improving as much as it is about getting results on the pitch. And that balance has always been maintained at Chennaiyin," he told Goal.

"My aim is to play regularly in the coming season at my optimum level and help the team achieve more silverware."

However, having experienced a personal and collective low in the 2018-19 campaign, Jerry has had to graft hard in order to win his spot in the team. Much of the credit belongs to the belief shown in him by Coyle and his staff, feels Jerry. Coyle has since gone on to join Jamshedpur FC but Jerry has nothing but gratitude for the former Irish international.

"Yes, the arrival of Owen Coyle last season led to a return in belief for me and a lot of other players in the squad that were out of form. Even when the chips are down, we have had to keep working hard and not give in. Coach Owen and assistant coach Sandy Stewart came in and helped us focus on the minor things on the training pitch, and also provided a keen focus on game management.

"I benefitted immensely from their coaching and I’m thankful to them for receiving a continued run in the side. My hope is to pick up where I left off and continue in the coming season."

The Mizoram-born lad also opened up on how Chennaiyin's thrilling 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC last season was the spark of sorts for their terrific turnaround. After four matches without scoring a goal, two injury time goals helped Chennaiyin notch their first win. Though John Gregory would only continue as manager for one more game, Jerry touched upon the importance of that result.

"Obviously the confidence from the coaching staff and my fellow players helped me a lot. At the same time, the unconditional support of the fans also played a massive role. Not just for me, but for everyone within the team as we were facing a slump up until the win against Hyderabad FC that proved to be a turning point.

