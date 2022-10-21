Rejuvenate Your Skin With 111SKIN x Aman's Gold Algae Face Masks

Skincare brand 111SKIN has teamed up with Aman to give us the gift of better skin, dropping limited-edition gold algae hydro-gel sheet and eye masks. Marrying Aman's meticulously created formulas with 111SKIN'S expertise and award-winning products, the face masks are sure to be a staple in your self-care routine.

The newest beauty must-have is deeply hydrating and nourishing as it contains natural and marine ingredients, such as Kalpariane®, a brown algae found in France, which protects the skin barrier and stimulates collagen. Elsewhere, MYFerm® -- a fermented wakame seaweed sourced from Jeju Island, helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, while antioxidant rich spirulina soothes the complexion, leaving behingd a radiant glow. wrinkle formulation, and Spirulina, which calms the complexion and leaves skin glowing.

Prices start from $15 USD for a single Nourishing Gold Algae Eye Mask and $85 USD for a box of eight, while the Nourishing Gold Algae Face Mask is priced at $25 USD per mask or $95 USD for a box of five. All are available on Aman's website.