Rejoice! There is finally a good reason to switch energy suppliers again

Energy Suppliers

Switching your energy provider to get the best market deal used to save perhaps a few hundred pounds every year.

It was a handy tip that empowered households and helped money saving experts such as Martin Lewis make their name. Automatic switching services cropped up, offering to move you onto the best deal straight away so you could save money without lifting a finger.

Yet all that ended when the cost of wholesale energy rocketed and regulator Ofgem’s price cap kicked in – meaning all suppliers were charging the same thing for gas and electricity.

All of a sudden there was no point in shopping around for a better deal because there simply wasn’t going to be one. Small-time energy suppliers who had promised to deliver the cheapest rates quickly went bust and the auto-switching firms had nothing left to offer.

But now, nearly two years later, there is finally a reason to switch suppliers again.

Sadly, it is not because household energy is competitively priced again, but because there is now a good chance that, by switching suppliers, you can avoid contemptible customer service that costs you time and money.

On Saturday, The Telegraph reported on how energy suppliers are adding hundreds of pounds to household bills – purely because they do not have a direct debit payment set up.

At the peak of the energy crisis, households are being charged hundreds of pounds on top of record-high bills because of the way they choose to pay for their power. There can be no genuine justification for it.

As the biggest supplier, British Gas is the worst offender, with analysis of accounts suggesting the firm has charged customers nearly half a billion pounds extra. It comes after the same firm was shamed for sending debt collectors to break into customer homes to install prepayment meters.

In Britain's blinkered pursuit of the cheapest energy deal, we have forgotten that our time is valuable.

The energy crisis has shown a bright spotlight on which firms deserve our business and which do not. Suppliers had a chance to show us they could be a force for good, yet most have failed miserably.

I became a British Gas customer by default when my previous supplier folded in the early days of the energy crisis. My smart meter instantly went dumb meaning I had to go back to submitting regular manual readings to get an accurate bill.

Except that the British Gas website would not allow me to submit readings because I was registered as having a smart meter. As a result I could not set up a direct debit and have now been penalised with higher charges through no fault of my own.

Now that Rishi Sunak’s energy bill discounts have all been doled out, I’ve finally had enough and switched to a firm that picks up the phone and answers emails within 15 minutes – something that is unheard of in a nation where households have come to expect to be neglected and gaslighted by firms they pay for a service. I’m even paying ever so slightly less for my gas and electricity.

Yet nevermind saving £100 by switching to the cheapest deal, I’d gladly pay more for a supplier that values customers and picks up the phone.

Thanks to the arrogance of most energy suppliers, the switching tip is now well and truly back, but it isn’t to save money, it’s to make a stand against shoddy treatment of customers that firms like British Gas have gotten away with for too long.