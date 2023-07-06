Reiss Nelson sets fresh Arsenal target after Edu conversation paved way for new contract

Reiss Nelson has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The winger’s previous deal expired on June 30, but he has agreed fresh terms that will run until 2027.

The contract also contains the option for it to be extended by a further 12 months.

Nelson struggled for minutes at Arsenal last season and had offers to leave this summer, but he eventually opted to stay put.

“So there was a conversation with Edu and the boss, we had a good conversation, a conversation that allowed me, I think, in my head and my heart to relax, and I feel like next season would allow me to grow and take the next step in my career,” said Nelson.

“I’m kind of lost for words if I’m honest because, this is a team that I’ve been here since 8-years-old. I’m 23 now.

“It’s been a hell of a journey. And I’m just so happy really, you know, really happy, delighted to sign for this amazing club. My family are Arsenal supporters. So that makes it even happier, you know? But like I said, I’m just really happy and I just can’t wait to get started for the new season.”

Nelson struggled for minutes last season, but he made valuable contributions off the bench and scored three Premier League goals.

The winger is hoping he can stay injury free this season and push to get more action.

“I feel like that the boss has always been honest to me,” said Nelson. “For the last year, he’s been honest.

“When it’s the time that he felt that maybe I could’ve done better when I’ve done good, maybe next time I had to go on loan.

“But of course, when I came back from loan, he had the conversation with me that he wanted to extend my contract.

“He’s seen a massive change in me and it was like I’m at the next level and it feels like there’s so many more different levels that I can go to.

Nelson scored a dramatic late goal for Arsenal against Bournemouth during a productive campaign (AFP via Getty Images)

“So that was the conversation I had with him. And for me, I feel like I just wanted to prove to him, prove to everyone how many levels I can actually go to and that’s what we spoke about.

“For me personally, I think the main one is just it might sound silly, but it’s just to stay injury free.

“I feel like, the rest will kind of come into itself. I feel like with that you get into a rhythm, you get into the pace of the game and from there I can take the next steps.

“But of course, for me I have some personal goals that I kind of keep to myself and try to tick off every day and yeah, just to have an amazing season.

“We got a new great bunch of lads, a young team, very young team but I feel like I said before. Well, I feel like we can go very far in all the competitions, battle for the Premier League again and just go to new heights.”