Reiss Nelson sends Mikel Arteta message over Arsenal future

Reiss Nelson has vowed to fight for his place at Arsenal and prove that he is worthy of more game time.

The winger made just his fourth start of the season on Sunday as the Gunners were dumped out of the FA Cup following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Nelson, who signed a new contract until 2027 in the summer, has been linked with a move away from Arsenal during the current January transfer window.

But asked if his focus was on breaking into the Arsenal team, he said: “Yeah.

“I have said this before, but Arsenal is my club since I was eight years old. Of course, I want to be playing much more than I am right now.

“It’s good to be coming off the bench, but I want to be starting. I feel like I am proving myself every day in training, so with this momentum I want to go on and keep playing more.

“I signed my contract, I am here now and I have just got to prove to the boss that I deserve more minutes.

Limited chances: Reiss Nelson made his fourth Arsenal start of the season on Sunday (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Like I said, when I get chances to play I can prove myself and show everyone what I can do.”

After losing to Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal are now on their mid-season break and are set to head to Dubai this week.

The Gunners regularly head to the Middle East for warm-weather training and Nelson believes the break has come at a good time for the squad, with their next game at home to Crystal Palace on January 20.

“It’s a chance for us to put all the games behind us that we had,” he said. “We lost three on the bounce and it’s not the best situation, but now we can regroup, go back to the drawing board and come back fighting for Palace.

“It is really good because it is a chance for the boys just to be together every day. You are not in an environment where it is just training. We can do fun activities, go out.

“A lot of boys are bringing their families out as well, so it’s a chance to meet people’s families. It’s nice to be in the heat, train in the good weather, and it’s good for us.”