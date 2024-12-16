Reisma and Cleveland State host Wright State

Cleveland State Vikings (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-7, 0-2 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Wright State after Jordana Reisma scored 25 points in Cleveland State's 78-59 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Raiders are 2-2 on their home court. Wright State is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Vikings are 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Mickayla Perdue averaging 8.0.

Wright State makes 39.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Cleveland State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Vikings match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Staton is shooting 62.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Raiders.

Destiny Leo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press