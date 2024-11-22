How 'reinvigorated' Arsenal turned things around

Arsenal interim manager Renee Slegers has won six of her seven matches in charge [Getty Images]

Arsenal had been written off after a poor start to the season but their late victory over Juventus capped off a significant turnaround under interim manager Renee Slegers.

Seemingly out of the Women's Super League title race and beaten heavily by Bayern Munich on their return to the Women's Champions League, it looked a pretty bleak picture for the Gunners just a month ago.

Now, with six wins from seven under Slegers, Arsenal are heading to the European quarter-finals following back-to-back wins in the league.

"The team is creating something special together where everyone is responsible and everyone feels the benefit. But we're not done yet," Slegers said in her match programme column before Arsenal beat Juventus 1-0.

It seems she was right - and there is more to be done. How have they managed to turn things around, and what's next for Arsenal?

'Reinvigorated' and 'confident' Arsenal

Former manager Jonas Eidevall resigned in October, just days after the defeat at Bayern was made worse with a loss at home to WSL rivals Chelsea.

Confidence was low, results were disappointing and criticism was high.

In came Slegers, who was assistant manager under Eidevall, and the Dutchwoman instantly steadied the ship with a 4-1 victory over Valerenga.

Three European wins later, Arsenal have qualified with two group games to spare, joining Chelsea and Manchester City in the last eight.

"It's surreal to be honest. I never felt we would get into this situation," Slegers said on Thursday night.

"We have done really well but I was part of Jonas' staff and there was so much that was built during his time. I don't want to separate that."

Arsenal's quality was never in doubt. Under Eidevall they reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals in 2023 - but struggled for consistency.

Ex-Arsenal defender Anita Asante, who won the European Cup in 2007, told BBC Radio 5 Live that the players "look reinvigorated" under Slegers.

"They have a DNA. The way they are playing at the moment, everybody is just firing on all cylinders. The players look and sound reinvigorated," added Asante.

Before hosting Juventus, defender Emily Fox said the team are "very confident" and "feel together" after their recent run of form.

"Renee brings a lot of confidence, is very even-keeled and is just straightforward. I think with that, you have clarity and also freedom," added Fox.

It is clear Slegers has the players' support, with forward Beth Mead also stating she has been a "breath of fresh air" earlier this month.

'Slegers has done the assignment'

The upturn in performance and results has only strengthened the case for Slegers to become the permanent manager.

Arsenal are not rushing their decision. They have a shortlist and know with Slegers at the helm they can afford time to chose the right successor.

But there is no denying Slegers is relishing the position.

As she celebrated with staff members at full-time on Thursday - the last game she was confirmed to take charge of before the international break - many will have watched on wondering if she will be in the dugout again the next time out.

"She has put herself in the best position to potentially be considered. That's all she can do in this scenario," said Asante.

Former England midfielder Izzy Christiansen said Slegers had "done the assignment given to her" and made Arsenal competitive again.

They will end the year with their final group game against Bayern Munich - the team that dealt a painful blow at the start of their European campaign.

Whether Slegers will be in charge for that is yet to be seen.

She has deflected recent questions about her future, saying this week: "I don't really have my mindset on that".

But whoever takes over at Arsenal now will have a great opportunity to make their mark in the knockout stages of the Women's Champions League thanks to recent progress.

This is no longer an Arsenal side struggling to keep up with their rivals, but one building momentum and finally living up to expectations.