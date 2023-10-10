Reiner Goldberg, heldentenor who flourished at Bayreuth after early setbacks – obituary

Goldberg as Lucullus in rehearsal at the Berlin State Opera, 1998 - Bernd Settnik/Avalon

Reiner Goldberg, who has died aged 83, was a German heldentenor who built a successful career at Bayreuth after an ignominious start in Peter Hall’s 1983 Ring Cycle.

He had auditioned for Wolfgang Wagner and the conductor Georg Solti, who recalled: “He sang beautifully.” But during rehearsals Hall sent urgent messages to Solti: “The tenor doesn’t know the role.” He was taken out of Götterdämmerung and then removed from Siegfried after a disastrous dress rehearsal.

Goldberg’s recollection was different: he could not understand Hall’s English-language directions; he slipped on water that was part of the staging; and during the dress rehearsal he developed a sore throat. “I got all the money, but I was so angry that I wasn’t allowed to sing a performance that I wanted to throw the money at their feet,” he said.

The damage was even greater at Vienna State Opera, where in 1982 the elite of Austrian society had gathered for Lorin Maazel’s first appearance as music director. Thirty-five minutes into Tannhäuser, Goldberg dropped his harp and mumbled: “My voice, I can’t go on.” He then disappeared into the wings, leaving a stunned Venus alone in her grotto.

Back at Bayreuth, all was forgiven, and in 1986 Goldberg appeared in Tannhäuser conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. He returned every year until 1994, including Harry Kupfer’s Götterdämmerung in 1988 under Daniel Barenboim. The relationship with Solti was also repaired and in 1996 they performed Beethoven’s Choral Symphony at the Proms with Jessye Norman.

At the Royal Opera, Covent Garden, Goldberg appeared in Die Meistersinger in 1982 with Lucia Popp, who arranged for them to record Strauss’s Daphne with Bernard Haitink. He returned in 1993, playing what Michael Kennedy called a “ruggedly heroic” Florestan opposite Josephine Barstow in Beethoven’s Fidelio.

Reiner Goldberg was born in the Upper Lusatian mountains of Saxony on October 17 1939, the son of Fritz, a master weaver. The village church had a 16th-century organ, which he imitated at home. He also played French horn and trumpet. From school he was apprenticed to a locksmith.

Moses und Aron, 2004 - Klar/ullstein bild via Getty Images

His first exposure to opera was Don Giovanni with Arno Schellenberg in Dresden in 1955. He missed the last train home and spent the night in the station. Four years later he heard his first Wagner, Die Walküre, with Ernst Gruber as Siegmund, but fell asleep during the second act. Years later he not only sang Siegmund, but also joked about the experience with Gruber.

At an 80th-birthday party he sang O Sole Mio, accompanied on the accordion. A fellow guest urged him to get his voice trained and he was recommended to Schellenberg at the Carl Maria von Weber music school in Dresden. Years later he saw his medical report, which stated: “Asymmetrical arrangement of the vocal cords. Unfit for singing.”

He made his debut in The Magic Flute in Radebeul and soon appeared in Dresden as Erik in The Flying Dutchman before joining the Berlin State Opera, where one of his earliest roles was in Reiter der Nacht (Riders of the Night) by Ernst Meyer, an influential figure in East German music. The opera was not a success but was politically important, and his participation meant exemption from military service.

His first appearance in the West was in Berg’s Wozzeck in Paris in 1973. “We had no money and had brought tons of canned goods with us to feed ourselves,” he said. Money was even tighter when touring Japan. “We all stood around a vending machine to buy a can of beer, which we then shared.”

Goldberg continued to sing well into the new century, including as Peter Grimes in Graz in 2001, adding: “I don’t speak English and had to learn everything phonetically, but it worked well.”

Reiner Goldberg, born October 17 1939, died October 7 2023