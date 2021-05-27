Reindeer Auto’s New Website is More Mobile-Friendly

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Reindeer Auto recently launched its new website. The industry leader in domestic, international, and freight of any kind relocation updated its website making it more user-friendly. The new website is also more mobile responsive for optimized function and viewing on devices of different sizes. The layout and content adapt based on the size of the screen such as a mobile phone or a laptop.

In business since 1997, Reindeer Auto has dedicated itself to providing the highest level of service to its customers. It serves the general public as well as handle corporate relocation, and exports. Their extensive network of reputable, licensed, bonded and insured carriers allow cars or freight of any kind to be relocated almost anywhere in the world.

Reindeer Auto's new website is essential to Google's Core Web Vitals which took effect in 2021. This allows a score by speed and user interaction revealing if Reindeer Auto's website is performing well for its customers. According to the latest statistics, over half of the web traffic is viewed on a mobile device. The new website addresses these issues to ensure an effective experience for its customers.

"We are always improving ways for our customers to have the best experience," says Debbie Boyce, CEO of Reindeer Auto. " From the moment they call us, or visit our website, to the moment they receive their car or freight, we strive to provide them with the highest quality of service."

Reindeer Auto headquarters is located in Zionsville, Indiana. Its extensive network is licensed, bonded, and insured. Its logistics team has the experience needed to oversee the details in planning unique moves. Relocation services are provided by air, rail, or water freight. For more information on Reindeer Auto, or to contact, go to https://reindeerauto.com/.

