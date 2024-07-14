Reina arrives at Como pre-season training retreat

Pepe Reina has already arrived at the Como pre-season training camp to join coach Cesc Fabregas, even though his transfer is not yet official.

The goalkeeper will turn 42 next month and is a free agent after his contract with Villarreal ran down on July 30.

He was convinced into coming back to Serie A for newly-promoted Como, who finished second in Serie B last season behind Parma.

Although the move is not yet official, Reina was already photographed by fans wearing the Como shirt as he arrived at their pre-season training camp in Marbella.

He is due to sign a one-year contract and be effectively their second goalkeeper, as Pau Lopez is also coming on loan with option to buy from Olympique Marseille.

The Spaniard is very familiar with Italian football, having already played for Napoli in two different occasions, Milan and Lazio.

Those experiences allowed him to accumulate 190 Serie A appearances, with 67 clean sheets.