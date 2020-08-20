'Reimagined' Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on in November despite pandemic

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Few of us suspected when the Great Quarantine began in March that it would stretch all the way into November (deep, beleaguered sigh), but it's looking more and more likely these days. Never fear, though: We'll still have the Macy's parade!

Admittedly, that sounds like a recipe for disaster, but Macy's says its iconic Thanksgiving Day event will proceed this year with changes to ensure health and safety. "Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this November," the company said in a statement. (The fireworks were staged as multiple smaller celebrations across New York City, spread over several days.) Further details will be offered at a later date.

The parade, which takes place annually in NYC, is of course a beloved TV event throughout the country. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hinted at some of the changes that might be instituted this year during a Thursday press conference.

"I think some is going to be virtual, it might be some small in-person pieces, spread-out pieces. It's not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to," he said. "But the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way."

New York was once the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak but has drastically reduced its number of active cases after months of strict measures to contain the virus. It's unclear whether that will remain the case, however, as the state moves toward reopening its businesses and easing restrictions.

