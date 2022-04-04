REIMA RYTSÖLÄ APPOINTED AS CEO OF SOLIDIUM OY

Solidium has appointed Reima Rytsölä (born 1969) as its new CEO. Rytsölä currently acts as Deputy CEO in Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company. He has previously held various management positions at Pohjola Bank Plc.

“Reima Rytsölä has a long and versatile experience from finance sector and lately especially from demanding investment management positions. He has excellent knowledge of Solidium’s operational field and fulfils all the criterion that Solidium’s Board has outlined for the position”, says the Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas.

”The position has significant value for Finnish society and I welcome it with enthusiasm and a humble mind. Solidium has during previous years established its position as an important developer of Finnish ownership and I value the possibility to continue and further develop that work, together with an extremely professional organization”, says Reima Rytsölä, the new CEO of Solidium.

Reima Rytsölä will start in his new position as soon as possible, but no later than 1 October 2022. General Counsel Ulla Palmunen will be the Acting CEO of Solidium from 1 June 2022 until Reima Rytsölä takes on the duties of CEO. Antti Mäkinen, CEO of Solidium from 2017, will leave his position on 31 May 2022.


For additional information: Solidium Oy; call-back requests Inka Virtanen, assistant to the Chairman, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8901

Reima Rytsölä; tel. +358 (0)50 048 2691

CV of Reima Rytsölä

2014 - Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Deputy CEO, Investments

2008 – 2013 Pohjola Bank Plc, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Banking

1998 – 2007 Pohjola Bank Plc and its subsidiaries, Management and investment positions

Born 1969

M.Soc.Sc., CEFA, AMP


Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, Tietoevry and Valmet. The market value of Solidium’s total investments is approximately 8,6 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en


