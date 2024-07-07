REIJNDERS' NETHERLANDS INTO THE LAST FOUR

Tijjani Reijnders will also be involved in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals. Yesterday evening, the Rossoneri No.14 took to the pitch for the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, where the Dutch came from behind to beat Türkiye 2-1. Indeed, following Akaydın’s first-half opener for the Turks, Koeman's side scored twice in the final 20 minutes through de Vrij and an own goal from Müldür to emerge victorious. Reijnders played 72 minutes and produced another solid performance in what has been an excellent European Championship for him personally and the Oranje, who have reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2004. Standing in the Netherlands' way of a place in the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July are England, who beat Switzerland on penalties and will take on the Dutch on Wednesday 10 July in Dortmund. Noah Okafor remained on the bench for the Swiss yesterday.





