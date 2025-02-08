Reijnders believes Milan ‘can beat anyone’ in the Champions League: “I’m convinced”

The Champions League will be back on Wednesday for AC Milan as they will face Feyenoord in the knockout play-offs. Tijjani Reijnders, who will play a key role, believes the Rossoneri can beat any team in the competition.

While things have been tough in the league for Milan this season, the Champions League has almost been the opposite, at least that was the case before the Dinamo Zagreb defeat. Had it not been for the latter, then the Rossoneri would have secured a top-eight finish.

In his interview with France Football (via MilanNews), during which he also confirmed that he will renew his contract, Reijnders shared his thoughts on the competition and Sergio Conceicao. He made it clear that they can beat anyone, as shown by the win against Real Madrid.

“Since Sergio Conceicao arrived, we have been much more aggressive without the ball, in terms of pressing, defending… We need time to adapt to this new game plan, but we are on the right track. This is the time to show that we can do better, because so far we have lacked continuity.

“We were able to beat Real Madrid (3-1) and draw immediately after against Cagliari (3-3). I’m convinced that this team is capable of great things. We showed it in Madrid, where we were very strong. We were united, it seemed like we were everywhere!

“I also managed to dictate the pace of the game, I scored… It’s one of my best performances. This success shows that we can go far in the Champions League. Honestly, we can beat anyone. Even Liverpool and Barcelona, ​​​​very strong this season, should not scare us,” he stated.

Tonight, Milan will be up against Empoli and it looks like Reijnders will get some much-needed rest. He has played every game from start in the league except the opener against Torino and the first leg against Napoli, which says a lot.