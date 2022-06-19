'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy
    Andrei Vasilevskiy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off.

What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown.

Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled.

Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along with the game to fall behind two games to nothing in the best-of-seven series.

This marked just the second time in Vasilevskiy’s 465-game NHL career that he allowed that many goals in a game, but his teammates said it was absurd to pin this loss on him.

"We left him out to dry tonight” said Tampa Bay's captain, Steven Stamkos. “He’s been our backbone for years and years and years and we owe it to him to have a better game next game. And, I mean, it could have been worse. He made some unbelievable saves. So by no means is this on him tonight. We got to be better as a group.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he never considered pulling his star goaltender even as the score grew more and more ridiculous.

“He's the best goalie in the world," Cooper retorted. “And we win together, we lose together.”

Besides, Cooper said, even if he had contemplated replacing Vasilevskiy in net with backup Brian Elliott, “I don't think he would have come out. That's the kind of competitor he is. That's why he's the best.”

And when he was at his worst, the Lightning resorted to acting just like any other hockey team that finds itself getting trampled: angling for a fight, and not the kind everyone expected.

As the Avs' lead grew, so did the Lightning's frustration, showing up with some chippy play and a whopping 14 penalties from the usually disciplined team used to knocking opponents off their game, not the other way around.

“They are playing at an elite level right now. Give them credit," Cooper said. “We are not.”

The Lightning had shrugged off their 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1, insisting they’d bounce back behind their great goaltender now that they’d gotten a first-hand look at all that speed and skill the Avalanche throw at teams.

They were equally confident they'd deciphered Darcy Kuemper after erasing a pair of two-goal deficits in the opener.

Instead, the Lightning became just the third team ever to allow three or more first-period goals in the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final, joining the Minnesota North Stars in 1981 against the Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1936 against the Detroit Red Wings.

And this marked the biggest shutout in a Stanley Cup Final since Pittsburgh's 8-0 win over the North Stars in 1991.

The Avalanche kept both their lead and mostly their heads and now they're halfway to snaring Lord Stanley’s Cup from the Lightning as the series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 3 Monday night.

The Lightning's confidence in winning Game 2 and gaining control of the series was well-founded. They were the NHL's best bounce-back team while winning back-to-back titles and reaching a third consecutive Stanley Cup, going 18-1 after a playoff loss since the start of the first round in 2020. Vasilevskiy was in net for all of those games.

Make that 18-2.

With a flustered Vasilevskiy still minding the net in the third period, Cale Makar became the first defenseman with a power play goal and a short-handed goal in the same playoff game since Paul Coffee of Detroit versus the Avs in 1996.

The Lightning have yet to beat the Avalanche this season, having lost twice in the regular season in Denver, once in overtime and another time in a shootout. If they don't fix their issues quickly, they won't get the chance to return to Denver after Games 3 and 4 in Tampa.

“Everyone in that in that room is still confident that we can pull this out,” insisted Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. “You know, we’ve made it a little harder for ourselves, but that’s fine.”

The Avalanche aren't exhaling just yet, either.

“This is a championship-caliber team,” Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson said of the Lightning. “I don’t think they get frustrated. I think they’re patient and they’ll adjust and they kind of let things go and I think that’s what’s made them so successful. For us, we can’t think that we’re under their skin. We can’t think anything like that.”

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tortorella hired to revitalize dormant Philadelphia Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers selected John Tortorella for their coaching vacancy on Friday, the latest veteran tasked with stopping the franchise’s 47-year Stanley Cup title drought. Tortorella, who turns 64 next week, coached Tampa Bay to a championship in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tortorella “demands the best out of his

  • Stampeders erase huge deficit to beat Tiger-Cats 33-30 in overtime

    HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell wanted to sprinkle his Calgary Stampeders teammates with praise after his team overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime on Saturday. The Stampeders (2-0) found themselves behind 24-0 late in the first half before they kicked into gear to score a 33-30 victory against the Ticats (0-2) in their home opener before 22,711 fans at Tim Hortons Field. “I know a lot of people will be talking about our offence and me turning things around,” sai

  • Kenny Atkinson reportedly backs out of Hornets head coaching job to stay with Warriors

    Kenny Atkinson reportedly agreed in principle to join the Hornets in mid-June.

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Fleury still considering free agency, Canadiens an option

    Star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has a big offseason looming, likely testing the free agent market for the first time in his career.

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.