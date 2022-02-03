Reigning Champ Unveils Third Collection With Jide Osifeso

Reigning Champ, the Vancouver-based premium athleticwear brand, has enlisted the designer and founder of fashion label Hymne, Jide Osifeso, to create a third collection that continues to explore the concept of modern utility fused with the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.

“The inspiration was and always is comfort and utility. Visually I wanted to represent comfort through the lens of family,” said Osifeso, who continues to reinterpret classic athleticwear by playing freely with shape, texture and layering with the use of textured nylons and velours with styles like the S03 Velour Track Pant, the S03 Track Jacket and the S03 2-Layer Mock Neck.

The concept imagery was all shot and produced on location in Lagos, by Nigerian-born documentary-style photographer, Stephen Tayo, who also lensed Osifeso’s second campaign for Reigning Champ. “It’s refreshing to see meaningful conversation in basic clothing and to be able to ensure the element of the story really rests on the community, which also has been my practice for years,” Tayo said.

Priced from $100 to $480, this limited release is available for purchase now Reigning Champ retail stores and e-commerce, and select stockists worldwide.

