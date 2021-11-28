Reid leads LSU past Wake Forest 75-61 in ECC title game

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Efton Reid scored 14 points and sparked a big first-half run and LSU breezed to a 75-61 victory over Wake Forest in Saturday's championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Wake Forest led 11-6 after a 3-pointer by Khadim Sy with 12:18 left in the first half, but Reid slammed home a dunk that seemed to spark the Tigers (7-0). Tari Eason followed Reid with a bucket and two free throws and Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Alex Fudge all hit 3s to cap a 15-0 run that left the Tigers leading 21-11 with 8:02 left in the first half.

The Demon Deacons (6-1) closed to within three points, but Eason hit a 3 to start a 7-0 spurt and LSU led 31-21 at halftime. Reid scored on a jumper and a hook shot in the first two minutes of the second half and the Tigers' lead never dropped below nine after intermission.

Reid sank 7 of 9 shots for LSU. Darius Days scored 12 points, but hit just 1 of 6 from distance. Fudge came off the bench to score 11 and grab nine rebounds. Eric Gaines made all seven of this free throws, scoring 11.

Daivien Williams hit 12 of 13 foul shots and scored 20 to pace the Deacons. Jake Laravia pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Alondes Williams contributed 14 points and eight boards.

The teams combined to miss 32 of 43 shots from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25