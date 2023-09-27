Reid Detmers provides quality start on mound as Angels beat Rangers

Reid Detmers struck out seven and gave up only one run against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-3 on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

Reid Detmers was efficient over seven innings on the mound, likely his final start of the season for the Angels. He held the Rangers to a single, first-inning run on four hits while striking out seven over 100 pitches.

It was Detmers’ ninth quality start of the season, leaving him with a 4.48 earned-run average and a 4-10 record in 28 starts.

After Brandon Drury’s three-run homer, a towering shot off of Rangers starter Cody Bradford, the Angels tacked on one more run in the fourth before pulling away with a five-run fifth. That inning included RBIs by Zach Neto, Eduardo Escobar (his second of the night) and Michael Stefanic.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.